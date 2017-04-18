For the first time in forever, the search for the real life Frozen princesses is over! Since Disney Theatrical Productions announced that it would be bringing the world's most beloved snowflake sisters to Broadway in Frozen's musical stage-adaptation, there has been much speculation over who would take the leading roles of Elsa and her younger sister Anna.

Now we can finally announce that Caissie Levy (Hair, Les Miserables and Ghost) will be playing Elsa and Patti Murin (Xanadu, Lysistrata Jones) will be playing Anna. Don't have a clue who either of these talented women are? Snow worries, here's everything you need to know about these sparkling #Frozen stage actors!

'Frozen' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Say Hello To Caissie Levy Who'll Be Playing Elsa

Having wracked up an impressive number of Broadway appearances in productions of Hairspray, Hair, Wicked, Ghost, and Les Miserables. Caissie is no stranger to treading the boards and wowing people with her magical voice. Canadian born, Caissie ended up studying at New York's prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) and from here went on to become well known in the upper echelons of the musical theatre world.

Don't believe us, just check out her mashup rendition of Frozen's 'Let It Go' and the Beatles 'Let it Be' above!

Frozen Will Mark Caissie's Return To Broadway After Having Her First Child

Giving birth to her first child in March of last year, Frozen will mark Caissie's return to the stage in the wake of the birth of her son — and what an epic role to make her grand entrance too! By the looks of it, her baby boy is already taking after his talented mother!

Caissie Can't Wait To Get Back To The Lights Of Broadway

Thanks so much for the crazy outpouring of love! Thrilled the news is finally out and can't wait to freeze it up in Denver & Broadway — Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) April 17, 2017

Thanking everyone for their support in the aftermath of her big news, Caissie took to her Twitter page to celebrate her new role and to let everyone know how incredibly excited she is to transform herself into Elsa for the foreseeable future!

Meet Patti Murin, Frozen's Heart-Melting Anna

When Patti is not busy performing in the likes of Xanadu and Lysistrata Jones,she can usually be found working out, with her nose in a book, chilling with her dogs Petey & Milo or updating her blog (PattiMurin.blog). To understand why she was cast as Anna, you can see her performing an exquisite rendition of 'Love is an Open Door' which is Hans and Anna's duet in the movie above. Be prepared to be totally blown away.

Patti Murin Really Loves Inspirational Quotes

Patti is also a huge Yankees fan, and according to her Instagram account loves nothing more than her daily inspiration calendar which gives her motivational goals to try and achieve every day of the year.

Even when they begin to sound a little sinister, Patti still manages to see the positive elements of a good motivational quote:

You go girl, don't ever stop reaching for the stars and aiming to be your most authentic best self! There is no perfect, just be yourself, focus and you'll shine as Anna on the Broadway stage!