Two decades after Full House went off the air, Netflix decided to revisit the charming Tanner household with Fuller House. Almost every single one of the original actors came back. Seeing the likes of John Stamos, Bob Saget, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron was a nostalgic treat. But as exciting as seeing those old faces back was, fans were disappointed by the fact that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Michelle Tanner was nowhere to be seen.

The twins' involvement in the revival has been a (somewhat) frustrating, two-year will-they-won't-they dance (at least if you ignore the fact the Olsens have not once indicated they had any interest in returning to the show or acting, period). However, the consensus seems to be that it's just not gonna happen, especially with them now being in charge of a prolific fashion empire. That hasn't stopped the show touching on the pair's absence, though. The past two seasons have been riddled with hilarious (but good-spirited) jabs.

While fans have been disappointed by the fact that Michelle is no longer a regular part of the Tanner clan, those fourth wall-breaking references have resonated with audiences, and frankly, most of us can't get enough of them. But like all good things, it looks like those shout-outs are about to come to an end.

'Fuller House' Is Done Referencing The Olsen Twins (For Now, At Least)

Speaking to TV Line, show creator, Jeff Franklin, revealed that the constant shoutouts and references to the Olsen twins throughout the past two years will be gone in Season 3. The reason? He's just given up on asking them over and over to make an appearance in the series:

"Personally, I've given up asking them. The door is open, but I'm not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don't seem interested in coming. It’s been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open. It's up to them to decide if they want to come play or not."

This isn't the first time that a member of the show has dropped some real talk when it comes to the Olsen twins appearing in the revival. During an interview with The Huffington Post in 2015, Lori Loughlin stated she wasn't holding her breath for a cameo from the twins: "No, I don't think they're going to make a cameo. They didn't this season."

But Will Michelle Ever Appear In 'Fuller House'?

Right now, seeing Michelle back with the Tanner pack is pretty unlikely, but don't fret, because not all hope might be lost. During an interview with Women's Wear Daily –– one of the rare occasions in which they discussed Fuller House –– Mary-Kate Olsen revealed that they hadn't been contacted about appearing in the series. But to the delight of longtime fans of the Full House universe, the actress promised she would talk to the people in charge for a possible appearance:

"We just found out about it today. I guess we're going to talk to the creators and see what’s happening. I'm shocked I haven't heard from John [Stamos]."

Admittedly, those comments were made over two years ago, and all evidence has pointed to the contrary. With that said, Olsen was positive enough to make us think that the twins at least aren't slamming the door on revisiting the show that launched them into superstardom. As Franklin mentioned, it will always be open for them to return to TV, so I'm crossing my fingers for that to happen.

Fuller House Season 3 is currently on Netflix.

Do you think the actresses will ever choose to come onboard with the show? Let me know in the comments!

