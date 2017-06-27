After months of patiently waiting, the premiere date for Fuller House Season 3 has finally been announced, and it's an extremely special one. Not only will Season 3 be released in two parts — each comprising of eight episodes — but the first part will be released on September 22, the 30th anniversary of original series, Full House.

The good news was announced by various cast members on social media, including Full/Fuller House creator, Jeff Franklin and actors Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner), Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler), John Stamos (Uncle Jesse) and Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky).

The announcement fits the #FullerHouse clan perfectly, with most of the adult cast having appeared on the original series and frequently sharing pictures and anecdotes from their days working on the sitcom.

Speaking to E! Online, Candace Cameron Bure revealed that Season 3 of Fuller House will be set during that warmer months and that the whole season will "be about summer fun." This comes after Season 2 was set during Fall and Winter, celebrating such events as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas before ending the season on New Years Eve. Going into Season 3 there's also the exciting addition of Jesse and Becky's baby daughter, Pamela to the cast.

With Fuller House premiering on such a special date, it seems inevitable that there'll be even more call backs to the original show than ever before, so ahead of the Season 3 premiere, take a little trip of your own down memory lane thanks to the cast of Full(er) House and their social media accounts:

John Stamos — Uncle Jesse

Sharing the good news of the release date for Fuller House Season 3, John Stamos released this negative from an Annie Leibovitz photoshoot between him and one of the Olsen twins.

Jeff Franklin — 'Full(er) House' creator

Creator Jeff Franklin shared this beautiful shot of the original cast, in the series' first season, long before it show was a success

Andrea Barber — Kimmy Gibbler

Andrea Barber has made sure the world never forgets this iconic look from DJ and Kimmy.

Lori Loughlin — Aunt Becky

Check out this adorable duo! Lori Loughlin and a young Olsen keep dry in Hawaii.

Fuller House Season 3 hits Netflix on September 22.

