Bumblebee has been one of the robots to appear in every Transformers movie so far, and he's now gearing up to make his fifth appearance with The Last Knight. The Transformers franchise has been blessed with notable voiceover performances from John Goodman, Hugo Weaving, Ken Watanabe, Leonard Nimoy and Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime. However, have you ever wondered who does the voiceover for Bumblebee? The answer: Bumblebee himself!

In a recently released video from the recording studio of Paramount Pictures, a flustered recording assistant can be seen trying to get some essential dialogue from Bumblebee. However, in the lovable robot's classic fashion, Bumblebee keeps breaking into a musical jig instead.

After giving him the rundown that he's part of an action movie - not a musical - Bee bursts out singing Swedish House Mafia's "Save The World", much to the recording assistant's disappointment.

Despite the fact that Bumblebee has always played second fiddle to Optimus Prime, he has been essential to the franchis's success, creating a soft spot among Transformers fans with his compassionate, guardian-like nature. In addition to this, Bumblebee's faulty voice-box was a masterstroke by Michael Bay. The character's inability to communicate in the same manner as his fellow Autobots has set up some of the franchise's most hilarious situations.

With a Bumblebee prequel now in the works, lets look back at some of the most entertaining moments that came from the sensitive yellow robot and his innovative communication skills.

1) Bumblebee Becomes Sam Witwicky's Wing-Man:

In Transformers, Sam (Shia LaBeouf) attempts to woo Mikaela (Megan Fox) in his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro. He initially blows his chances by getting on the wrong side of her boyfriend, Trent, but then Sam sees Mikaela walking home alone. In an effort to help Sam out, this is where Bumblebee jumps in.

As he tries to motivate Sam to follow his instincts, Bumblebee tunes into The Cars's "Drive" and revels in his success by taking it a step further, playing Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing".

Seeing Sam fail at flirting with Mikaela, Bee saves the day again by bursting into Player's "Baby Come Back". This just goes to show that Bumblebee not only takes interest in Sam's procreative activities, but also has a good ear for music.

2) Bumblebee Warns Sam About The Decepticon Disguised As Isabel Lucas:

Although there's a particularly hilarious scene that takes place earlier in Sam's garage, this one takes the cake because of Bumblebee's flurry of emotions. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen follows Sam to college, where he has to part ways with Bumblebee because he intends to live a hassle-free college life. However, as the fate of the planet depends on Witwicky's knowledge about an ancient robotic language, Bumblebee comes to the rescue just in time.

Bee starts off by warning Sam that he is cheating on Mikaela by playing Hank Williams's "Your Cheatin Heart", and when that doesn't work, he tries to indicate the lady's ulterior motives by playing Rick James's "She's A Freak". On seeing everything fail, he lubricates the covert Decepticon and sends her on her way.

3) Bumblebee Channels His Inner Walter Sobchak:

As Age of Extinction takes place a few years after the events of Dark of the Moon, the world has seen a lot of change thanks to KSI's ability to harness the power of Transformium. After meeting with the new and improved version of himself, known as Stinger, Bumblebee loses it and brings out his inner punk to show who's boss.

The scene includes a crafty nod to The Big Lebowski, as Bumblebee replies to Shane by citing the lines of Walter Sobchak.

"I'm perfectly calm, dude!"

Since John Goodman is also in the movie as the cigar-smoking version of Walter, this sequence pays a subtle homage that can be spotted by eagle-eyed viewers. The scene concludes on another hilarious note, as Shane is framed for the damage done to Stinger. While still disguised, Bee appropriately plays MC Hammer's "Can't Touch".

The trailers and TV spots for The Last Knight have been creating buzz among fans and moviegoers for a while now. As the movie rolls out into the theaters on June 21, 2017, it will be interesting to see whether Bumblebee is able to save Prime from his own demons, while rescuing Earth from the clutches of Unicron.

Are you excited for Transformers: The Last Knight? Let me know in the comments.

(Source: Paramount Pictures)