2017 is far from over, but we've already been treated to some of the greatest superhero moments of all time. From Logan's death scene to Wonder Woman's storming of No Man's Land, we've been spoilt by a plethora spine-tingling moments which are sure to leave a lasting impact upon the superhero genre.

Not to mention, don't we all love that uproarious opening where we watch Baby Groot busting some moves whilst his fellow #GuardiansoftheGalaxy suffer a beat-down at the hands (or rather tentacles) of the rogue abilisk? Indeed, this sequence has already become so iconic, that it's spawned its own genre of parody videos. Some funny folks online have taken pre-existing superhero showdowns and edited them so that they hilariously mimic the fun-filled frenzy of #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2’s opening scenes. There are already a huge amount of these parodies online — check out a few of our favorites below.

The Airport Battle From Captain America: Civil War

Who knew that you could make one of the best fight scenes of 2016 even better by setting it to the jolly tones of Electric Light Orchestra's 'Mr Blue Sky'? As Iron Man and Captain America’s forces collide, the speedy, upbeat tempo of 'Mr Blue Sky' really emphasizes the mayhem of this titanic scene. The way the creator has matched the timing of the punches and kicks perfectly to the music is also particularly pleasing. And as several other commentators have noted, it's hard not to love the title freeze frame of the two teams ready to strike each other.

Batman’s Warehouse Brawl From Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Under normal circumstances, we can’t really imagine Bruce "I am vengeance, I am the night" Wayne ever willingly listening to ELO, especially the morose version of the character we see in #BatmanVSuperman. We also never thought this scene from BvS could ever be funny, but setting it to 'Mr Blue Sky' gives the scene a dazzlingly deranged feel. Like with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher version, the positive and sunny (heh) lyrics only serve to make the extreme violence on show seem even more demented than it was previously; by all counts, it really shouldn’t work, but somehow, it just does.

The Opening Fight From Logan

As is the case with Batman v Superman, the jarring contrast between the grittiness of the scene and the undiluted happiness of the song is what makes this pairing somehow work. However, whilst we watch #Logan slicing and dicing the would-be robbers, it's worth noting that the lyrics of 'Mr Blue Sky' are actually fairly relevant to the situation at hand. The song’s references to “hiding away” are very applicable to Wolverine’s predicament in the film’s early scenes, and later on, ELO sing:

“Never mind I'll remember you this/ I'll remember you this way...”

Sure, many fans will be glad that this song wasn’t used in Logan, but if it had been, James Mangold co. could certainly have justified their decision. After all, these aforementioned lines fittingly remind us that Logan is Hugh Jackman’s last outing in the role of Wolverine...*sniffs* it’s just my hay fever, honest.

Whilst they certainly deliver the laughs, these videos also provide a little food for thought. Indeed, film may be a predominately visual medium, but these fan-made marriages do drive home the fact that music is crucial to the way we digest certain scenes in our favorite films and television.

Certainly, this trend isn’t limited to superhero movies, since Doctor Who and Game of Thrones have received similar, sensational treatments. Plus, if you think these editors have merely kept to popular franchises and left Oscar winners untouched, then you should check out the edited version of The Revenant’s bear attack.

But which is your favorite out of the chosen three the Guardians of the Galaxy spoofs above? Head to the comments and let us know!