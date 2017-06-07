After the huge success of Wonder Woman's opening weekend, many people are suddenly more hopeful about what the future of the DCEU has to offer. While Justice League is releasing in theaters in November and #Aquaman hits the shore in December of the following year, the rest is mostly a mystery at this point as Warner Bros. is still deciding where the universe should go next. However, we may have just got an idea of what two movies will come in 2019 and beyond.

'Batgirl' And 'Justice League Dark' Films Are The Next Films Likely To Go Into Production

A clearer picture of the future of the DC Extended Universe may be forming as a recent report from THR says that the next two DCEU films that had been slated to enter production are #JusticeLeagueDark and #Batgirl movie. The Justice League Dark movie has been in pre-production since 2013 when director Guillermo del Toro confirmed that he was working on the new movie. Ever since then, Del Toro submitted a script for the movie but he later left the project to work on new things. Doug Liman was then attached to direct but has since dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, so the movie is practically at ground zero.

As for the Batgirl movie, director #JossWhedon (The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron) will be writing, directing and producing the solo film, which will center around a New 52-inspired Barbara Gordon. This would be the second female-led film in the DCEU; it's clear that Warner Bros is focused on giving its female heroes and villains in the spotlight just as frequently as men.

If this rumor is true, it most likely means that we won't be seeing any of the previously-announced solo movies based on members of the Justice League until 2020 at the earliest. Given that, it's a little strange should they choose to move forward with these two movies so early.

With #JusticeLeague and #SuicideSquad2 already on the way as ensemble team films, it would make sense to have Justice League dark be released further down the line. From a narrative standpoint, getting a Batgirl movie before #TheBatman is a head-scratcher. Unless Barbara Gordon is introduced in Justice League, it will be interesting to see how they explain Babs' story without her even having been mentioned by Ben Affleck's Batman yet. Ultimately, these would be great "Phase II" movies for Warner Bros to green light within the next year or two.

What Is Warner Bros' Plan At This Point?

Whether or not this rumor is true, it still isn't clear on what Warner Bros is planning to do from here. Over the past year, there have been huge changes behind the scenes and the ship has been rerouted with different films replacing or pushing back older ideas. A report from Forbes revealed that Warner Bros is planning to slow its roll on any new #DCEU projects until they find out if Justice League is a hit or miss.

“The truth is, a lot is riding on how 2017 pans out. The studio wants to see how Wonder Woman performs (so far so good on that front) and how Justice League turns out, before they barrel ahead with multiple more films every year. More films will get made, don’t worry, but it makes sense to ease off the gas a little and be certain about the best route ahead.”

I believe this is a good strategy for Warner Bros to follow. If Justice League doesn't end up performing as well as #WonderWoman did critically and financially, perhaps the studio will have to economize the DC movies they produce each year. At the moment, far too many movies are planned by the studio, the status of which are all up in the air. These are just a few:

Justice League Dark

Batgirl

The Batman

Wonder Woman 2

Man of Steel 2

The Flash

Nightwing

Gotham City Sirens

Justice League 2

Suicide Squad 2

Shazam

Black Adam

Green Lantern Corps

That is a whopping 13 films. #WarnerBros has some big decisions to make this year and it appears their plans may remain unclear for the next few months. But it's always better to wait a few more years to get a better final product. Hopefully by the end of 2017, Warner Bros will have announced the next couple of films set to release in 2019 and beyond.

