In celebration of the vicious splatter fest that is Underworld: Blood Wars, Super News Live over here at Movie Pilot was blessed with a visit from the undisputed Wizard of Gore — the legendary Tom Savini — to chat everything from reincarnation to the perils of watching too many horror movies.

Savini, whose career has seen his magic touch add a dash of splatter sauce to a plethora of iconic horror movies, including Dawn of the Dead and Friday the 13th, sat down with Joe and Phil as part of their #SonySundays series and revealed some surprising insights about his eventful career. So, to whet your appetite, here are some fascinating sample questions before you leap into the bumper one hour movie below.

Highlights Of A Hard-Hitting Horror Career

Tom Savini in ' From Dusk till Dawn' [Credit: Miramax Films]

Although his name is synonymous with the horror industry, it was a film that arguably has more connections with the action genre that represented the zenith of Savini's career. In his own paraphrased words, Tom explains his favorite movie to work on below:

"It's hard to beat 'From Dusk till Dawn,' especially because of the people I got to hang out with. George Clooney, the nicest man I've ever met in my life, Salma Hayek, Quentin Tarantino, Harvey Kietel, Juliette Lewis, although she scared me, because on 'From Dusk till Dawn,' she was that character...at all times"

The Towering Terrors Of Stunt Work

Savini in 'Dawn of the Dead' [Credit: Laurel Group Inc.]

Savini might be incredibly respected in the SFX industry, but he is also a director, actor and a stuntman for good measure. After writing himself into Dawn of the Dead because he wanted to be in the movie, Savini performed one of the most iconic dives of the movie, but it wasn't as smooth as it looks on screen on the first attempt, he explained:

"I got hurt, I missed the pads. I was fifty feet up. I missed the cardboard boxes and mattresses. My head hit the edge of them but my feet just landed. I couldn't walk after that. I couldn't walk for two weeks. I was in a golf cart with a cane, but still doing the effects."

Gaming Can Be Gory Too

As if flitting through between every role available in the movie industry wasn't enough, Savini is also trying his hand at jolting hearts into mouths and soiling pants through the medium of gaming. By using motion capture technology to capture the kills, Savini has made the multiple brutal deaths in Sony's Friday 13th game even more realistic:

"We put a motion capture suit on Cane Harder doing the kills, you know, he played Jason four times. He plays the game now and he always plays as a councillor to outsmart himself."

Savini also revealed that watching the brutal kills is enough to give even him the heebie-jeebies, despite the fact he designed them himself:

"It's brutal! It's one thing to sit there and think of them, but when I watched them I was like "Oh my God" and once again I'm the King of Splatter"

To learn more from the fascinating Savini about his expansive and exciting career, check out the Moviepilot exclusive interview below:

