Wonder Woman has become both a critical and commercial success, breaking box office records around the world. The latest instalment in the DC Extended Universe received rave reviews from critics, and even managed to score an impressive 92% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes — an unprecedented feat for a #DCEU film.

However, despite all of the success, the #WonderWoman character faced some criticism for the size of her bust and her bleached armpits. While the character of Wonder Woman was criticized for being too chesty, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot acknowledged in an interview with Robot Underdog that fans told her that she "was too skinny and [her] boobs were too small" to play the role, leaving her in a lose-lose situation with her detractors. Some fans even took to Twitter to flag up the Amazon princess's lack of armpit hair noting that, because she was born on Themyscira, Diana would be unaware of patriarchal beauty standards. Warner Bros. since color-corrected her armpits, but still some fans were still upset.

In a hilarious new interview with Zoomin TV, Wonder Woman herself #GalGadot took this criticism in her stride, trolling her critics with a song. She's truly a wonder. Check out the video below:

The actress sang "the boob is not enough / the breasts are too small" while co-star #ChrisPine joked with Gadot that he was behind all of the online criticisms, and called her musical moment "great".

Gadot told the interviewer that she "didn't know about the hairy army pits" critiques and defended the character's appearance, noting that its not just Wonder Woman who has been objectified:

"I think women have been objectified throughout the entire history."

After sharing a few more laughs with Pine, Gadot made it clear that she thinks the whole thing is ridiculous:

"I think it's all one big... I want to say... BS."

While Gadot's serenade may be humorous, the actress makes a valid point; Wonder Woman's appearance has always been a controversial topic. Indeed, her appearance was one of the motives behind a petition to have the #DC character stripped of her position as honorary UN Ambassador. The petition stated:

"Although the original creators may have intended Wonder Woman to represent a strong and independent “warrior” woman with a feminist message, the reality is that the character’s current iteration is that of a large breasted, white woman of impossible proportions, scantily clad in a shimmery, thigh-baring body suit with an American flag motif and knee high boots –the epitome of a “pin-up” girl."

Gadot is undoubtedly stunning, but she also flouts many of the Wonder Woman archetypes listed above — and clearly doesn't give a damn if fans want a bustier Diana Prince on their screens. She shut those critics down and deflected the criticisms much like her on-screen character does bullets. You go, Gal!

Were you a fan of Wonder Woman? Tell us in the comment section below.

(Sources: Comicbook.com, CinemaBlend)