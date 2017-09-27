Justice League is still two months away but fans are more eager than ever to delve into the #DCEU world. Of course there are those though, who don't know much about who these characters are and how they come together. For those people, the newly released Japanese promo which accompanied the Justice League trailer is a great reminder of exactly who our #superheroes are.

In the one minute video, the cast (excluding Superman actor Henry Cavill) Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher all introduce their respective roles.

What's interesting is how Gadot describes Diana's relationship with Bruce Wayne, stating:

“Wonder Woman has already established a relationship with Batman. In a way, they are a perfect match as partners.”

In the comics Diana and Bruce have often worked together and it's more likely than anything that the #WonderWoman actress is simply just referring to their good friendship when she talks about them being partners.

But still, one has to wonder if a Diana-Bruce pairing is something that #DC has thought about. With no rumors or casting confirmations of female characters confirmed for The Batman it may be possible that Warner Bros. and DC Comics are planning to go with their unusual Diana Prince/Bruce Wayne pairing.

'Justice League of America: The Obsidian Age' [Credit: DC Comics]

The Batman/Wonder Woman romance isn't a new thing for comic book readers, but the ship really gained heat through the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited animated series that made fans fall for Bruce and Diana's unlikely romance. The relationship took its time in developing and it really seemed like that the two brought out the best in each other. And with the DCEU Diana being so worldly, and Zack Snyder's #Batman being so battle hardened, the two may actually make a good match. So it isn't completely out of the question if DC does plan to take these heroes in that direction.

Of course, this is just speculation on my end, with the more likely scenario that the two will find their loves in their upcoming solo ventures. Nonetheless a Diana-Bruce pairing in the DCEU won't be so bad, especially considering which romance DC unfortunately seems to be more concerned about.

'Justice League' [Credit Warner Bros.]

What did you think of the new Justice League promo, and are you open to a Diana-Bruce pairing? Sound off below!