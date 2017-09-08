The DCEU's Wonder Woman has gone on to break a plethora of records, and has even become one of the all-time most successful movies in the superhero genre. Despite being surrounded by critical debacles like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, fans and critics welcomed Patty Jenkins's direction and admitted that Gal Gadot is undeniably the best thing to come out of the #DCEU so far. However, the fan-favorite actress could've been a part of another lucrative franchise, as she was previously a front-runner for a part in George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road.

Considering her military training and the ability to crush Ares, Gal Gadot has firmly established herself as an action hero. However, back in 2007, Gadot was relatively unknown. That's why she had to go through multiple auditions, which included trying to claim a part in Quantum of Solace, until she landed the role of the Fast and Furious franchise's Gisele. In addition to all that, Gadot told THR that her grueling process of auditioning brought her under George Miller's radar as well.

Gal Gadot: "I had so many 'almosts' for big, great things but I was never big enough of a name and they always need someone... like it was always me and the 'big' name. And when you've a family, back then I was married and I had my first daughter and going back and forth from Israel and dragging everyone with me, trying and feeling the pressure. Like I did a bunch of camera tests that were like, I can't tell you how many times I heard this: 'Once you do it, it's gonna change your life'". Scott Feinberg [THR] : "My listeners will murder me if I don't ask you, what were some of the things you went out for?" Gal Gadot: "I was a runner-up for 'Mad Max: Fury Road' with Charlize [Theron]. It's funny because now we've Patty Jenkins in common."

Charlize Theron was undoubtedly a pivotal part of Mad Max: Fury Road and seeing how she owned the role, it's hard to imagine anyone else as Furiosa. Although we can thank George Miller and Patty Jenkins for providing us with two cinematic icons, this rejection only added to Gal Gadot's list of failed auditions – until a call from Warner Bros. completely changed her life.

'Wonder Woman' Put Gal Gadot Back In The Game

Gal Gadot's first appearance as Wonder Woman. 'Batman v Superman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Gal Gadot had made her final appearance in 2013's Furious 6, as her character met her demise at the longest platform in cinematic history. As she then didn't have any major roles until 2016, Gadot was contemplating whether she should pursue her acting career or settle down in Israel. So, when she was requested to audition two times for a "secret role", Gadot reluctantly responded to Zack Snyder,

"He wanted to audition me for a 'secret role'. It's where you get the lines, but you have no idea what the story is about, what the character is, nothing. They wanted to do a camera test and I thought, Again? Another almost, almost, almost [job]?"

Considering Gadot's experience with auditions, the entire concept of flying to Los Angeles (a second time) for an unknown role, might've seemed a little dubious. However, when Snyder said that she was trying out for the role of Wonder Woman, she immediately jumped on the opportunity and the rest is history,

"I don't know if you have this character in Israel, if she's big or not ... but did you ever hear about Wonder Woman? And I was like, 'Wonder Woman, yeah! yeah! Okay, I'll be there.'"

Although #BatmanvSuperman was universally criticized, Gadot's cameo was praised by fans and critics alike. Although Gadot's road to stardom was a long one, the Princess of Themyscira's solo film paid off massively and proved that failures are indeed the pillars of success.

Could Gadot Still Join The Mad Max Franchise?

'Mad Max: Fury Road' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

George Miller's Mad Max franchise is set in a post-apocalyptic Earth that is devoid of water, and Fury Road showed how an anarchist like Immortan Joe can use this situation to enslave an entire city. By the end of the movie, as we saw Furiosa and Max putting an end to his reign, there's a high chance that Furiosa will take charge of the Citadel and reinstate a sense of equality among the residents.

Theoretically, there's no reason why Miller can't recruit Gadot for his sequel to Fury Road. As Gadot is a skilled martial artist, she'd be more than ready to enter the post-apocalyptic world and given fans yet another amazing character. The team behind Mad Max: Fury Road clearly loved her acting prowess, and it would be satisfying for fans to know that Gadot will finally make her way to George Miller's twisted world.

She may have previously lacked the star power needed to claim a major Mad Max role, but Gadot has gained quite the fan following since then. As Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy have already agreed to return to their respective roles, the addition of Gadot would certainly excite fans and provide even more momentum to the hotly anticipated Mad Max: Wasteland.

Would you like to see Gal Gadot and Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Wasteland? Sound off in the comments!

(Source: THR)