The fiercest woman in the DCEU has revealed that in nabbing her iconic role, she first and foremost looked to the fiercest woman in the music business for inspiration. Yes, that's right — actress Gal Gadot channeled Beyoncé right before entering the audition room in hopes of landing the lead role that would later provide her with a solo #WonderWoman movie.

In an interview with W, the actress recalled the story of trying to get the role for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She said:

"When I auditioned for Batman v Superman, I didn’t know it was for Wonder Woman. The director, Zack Snyder, asked me to do a camera test. That was torture. They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us."

However, for the former Miss Israel, the waiting part proved almost impossible to bear so she did what she had to do and put on Queen Bey's "Run the World" for ultimate inspiration. She explained:

"Waiting is my enemy Number One, and I was losing my mind. So, I decided to put on Beyoncé. Who runs the world? Girls! I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!"

