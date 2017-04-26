For actors, shooting a superhero movie is as much about conveying emotion as it is a workout. A long, intense workout that requires tons of imagination to picture green screens as epic battlefields and punch absent enemies that will later be added in post-production. For Wonder Woman, main actress Gal Gadot has talked at length about getting into shape for the role, and how it helped her feel stronger psychologically as well.

What's a million times even more impressive, however, is her revelation that when she went back for re-shoots on #WonderWoman, Gadot was five months pregnant. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she reveals how she managed when in November last year, Warner Bros. commissioned additional footage for the film.

'I Looked Like Wonder Woman Pregnant With Kermit The Frog'

How do you film a superhero in armor when said hero's stomach has considerably extended in size? #GalGadot explains that for the Wonder Woman reshoots, her armor was cut around her pregnant belly and covered with green fabric, in order to be able to edit her a flat stomach with visual effects. If you thought the sight of Thor et al. jumping above imaginary obstacles was funny, imagine Gadot in her pregnant Amazon outfit:

"On close-up I looked very much like Wonder Woman. On wide shots I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog."

Most importantly, however, it's an incredible achievement to be able to run around on set when there's a tiny human growing inside you. And director #PattyJenkins was amazed at Gadot's complete lack of complaining:

"She's pregnant during part of the movie, in a suit out in a field in the freezing cold in others. There are so many things we asked her to do: Now do it on one foot. Now shout while you're doing it. Now it's raining in the freezing cold and you've lost your voice, go. Everyday it was a hilarious gauntlet and she would do it."

Gal Gadot Is A Wonder Woman In Real Life

It goes to show that there probably couldn't have been a better casting of Gadot as Wonder Woman. When even Superman is turning broody and doubtful, Diana has always been the symbol of unwavering positivity. Gadot, who radiates with enthusiasm and always shares inspirational messages with her fans, is her perfect real-life incarnation.

Wonder Woman is out in theaters June 2, 2017.

Are you excited to see Wonder Woman? Do you think Gal Gadot was the right choice to play the Amazon hero?

