Actor Johnny Galecki, known for his generously compensated gig playing Leonard Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory, has seen his house destroyed in a devastating California wildfire.

Fortunately Galecki was not at the property when the blaze erupted on Monday, which went on to burn 5,800 acres of land and forced many residents of the San Luis Obispo area to evacuate. The #BigBangTheory star told CNN that his fellow neighbors were in his thoughts:

"My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire. The threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile."

Before a GoFundMe is started to find this hapless Hollywood A-lister a bed for the night, know that this rural ranch in ashes wasn't Galecki's primary home, but a holiday retreat roughly halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The 42-year-old actor bought his main residence from none other than Jason Statham, the Furious star's former abode nestled deep in LA's celeb-dense Outpost Estates. Although Hollywood's hilly inner sanctum no doubt look after their own in a time of crisis, Galecki seems to have a strong affection and respect for the small town community that's recently been ravaged:

"It's never the structures that create a community -- it's the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild. We've done it before and we'll need to do it together again. And it will make our community even closer and stronger."

Johnny Galecki will return to our screens as Leonard for The Big Bang Theory's eleventh season later this year, marking the show's ten year anniversary. As a showing of solidarity, the main cast members have all agreed to take a pay cut as Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch negotiate for salary parity.

Season 11 is set to premiere on September 25, 2017.

The Big Bang Theory [Credit: CBS]

(Source: CNN)