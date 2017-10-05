It seems like Gambit may have finally found it's director — again. According to multiple reports, director of the first three Pirates of the Caribbean films, Gore Verbinski, is set to direct the X-Men spin-off.

The card-throwing mutant flick, which is being produced by Channing Tatum and Simon Kinberg, has been in creative limbo for a while and Verbinski is the third director who agreed to take on the project. It started with Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt back in 2015. Following his exit, Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman signed on, but quickly stepped down in 2016 over the script — citing his lack of connection and inability to connect with Gambit.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Tatum will pull double duty as he's also set to star as Remy LeBeau, the mutant Gambit. LeBeau is a master thief with a southern-charm and distinct Cajun accent hailing from New Orleans. His abilities allow him to channel kinetic energy into inanimate objects.

With Verbinski now onboard, maybe we can finally get Gambit off the ground. Thanks to the success of Deadpool and Logan, there's hope that #Gambit could be the next X-men spin-off to make waves for Fox.

Are you still exited about the prospect of Gambit on the big screen? Or has too much time passed? Leave a comment down below.

(Source: THR)