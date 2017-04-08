(WARNING: This article contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why. You've been warned.)

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why is proving to be one of the best and most socially aware young adult series in recent memory. It accurately shows what high school parties are like, using the kind of language high schoolers truly use (yes, F-bombs come out in droves), and not pulling any punches on more sensitive material. From almost everyone who has seen the show (many critics excluded), it is a poignant, incredibly well-done series that hits home pretty hard.

Seeing as it's been a week since the show aired, you've probably either finished the series or got most of the way through it, which is what brought you here. It was a great show that made you want to get to the end just because of what it was talking about. For the same reasons, you probably had a hard time finishing it. However, if you weren't paying enough attention while watching, you'll not have noticed this one moment that changes the show's entire narrative completely.

It's All In The Little Details

Unlike Clay Jensen, I'm not going to drag this out and make you wait 13 hours to know the whole story of what happened to Hannah Baker. During the 13th and final episode of the series, the Baker family finally has their deposition against the school. Several of the students from the tapes are called in and we get to see a few of their recordings as they're sitting there being interviewed.

If you look to the bottom left corner of the screen, you'll see the date that the tapes were recorded. Taking into account that the show was released on March 31st, 2017, this date changes everything about the show.

November 10th, 2017: None of this has happened yet. OK, well some of it has.

The Story So Far

Hannah went to the park with Justin Foley, sparking that ill-fated picture of her on the slide. Hannah met Jessica Davis and Alex Standall; they started going to Monet's every day to get hot chocolate and whatever the hell Alex was drinking. The three of them had their falling out due to Alex's stupid list. Hannah and Courtney Crimson found out that Tyler Down was Hannah's stalker. Courtney painted Hannah as a lesbian to salvage her own reputation. Hannah went on a pretty crummy date with Marcus Cole, after which Zach tried to make things better, but it ended poorly for both Hannah and him.

The rest of it probably hasn't happened yet, however. Now, I'm not entirely sure about whether Ryan Shaver's tape happened, but the rest of it certainly hasn't.

This means that Bryce Walker hadn't raped Jessica, Sheri Holland hadn't knocked over the stop sign that led to Jeff Atkins's fatal car crash, Clay and Hannah hadn't hooked up — resulting in Hannah being unable to show her true feelings for him out of past traumas, Bryce hadn't raped Hannah yet, and Mr. Porter hadn't told Hannah to just let go of what happened to her and act like it never happened.

But the biggest, most important takeaway from knowing this is that Hannah is still here. We still have the chance to help her and prevent this from happening. We can still save Hannah. There is still time.

When it comes to suicide, at any age, those closest to the victim wished they had seen the signs and had the time to stop it. This theme is very evident throughout the series, as every character wishes they had only known what could cause Hannah to want to end her life. As the show points out, it can be obvious that someone is depressed and looking to find a way to put an end to their pain (evident from both Hannah and Alex). However, it is difficult to see it in those closest to you, which is why everyone was so blindsided by what had happened.

The biggest message that the show is trying to push is that we don't know what's going on in each other's lives. We just have to be there for each other and support each other not matter what rumors we hear. There's too much hate in the world, especially in high school. We need to overcome it and learn to appreciate each other for who we are.

We often don't know if someone is depressed, no matter how evident the signs may be. However, if we can be there for each other, we can prevent something like this happening again. And, in the case of Hannah Baker, we can prevent it from happening altogether.