Isaac Hempstead Wright, the British actor who plays none other than Bran Stark, the Three-Eyed Raven himself, has just started university and his classmates are losing their shit. Imagine stumbling round the halls of your new university, still drunk from last night, and coming across Bran flipping Stark.

Hempstead Wright is studying Maths at the University of Birmingham and has been spotted signing up to clubs and partying with his fellow freshers. Other students starting at Birmingham are pretty damn excited at the prospect of studying alongside a Stark, as well as no-doubt constantly pestering him for spoilers.

Game of Thrones Bran Stark is a fresher at University of Birmingham. https://t.co/TDIgVztVDj pic.twitter.com/IBfECBKLkr — Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) September 20, 2017

So Bran Stark is a Maths fresher at my uni. Like actually the dude who plays Bran — Jerm C137 (@JermzMac) September 20, 2017

Life is considerably better now I can see bran stark wandering around campus regularly — Rebecca Davies (@rebeccadaviesss) September 20, 2017

OIIIIIII BRAN STARK GOES MY FUCKING UNI IM BUMPING INTO HIM DURING FRESHERS IDC — tee (@drinkingtee) September 20, 2017

Bran Stark from Game Of Thrones goes to my uni and has been getting swamped after lectures and nights out — Fzyyy- (@FXJ___) September 20, 2017

Hempstead Wright will no doubt become the Night King as he parties his way through Freshers Week at the university. It doesn't sound like the young actor is gonna need the Three-Eyed Raven's insight to do well on his maths degree considering he got three As at his A-levels in Maths, Further Maths, and Chemistry. The brainy fresher must have achieved all this whilst filming Game Of Thrones — pretty impressive.

Hopefully he gets time to do some studying in between partying and fielding constant requests for insight into the final season of Game Of Thrones, which fans are going to be waiting up to two years for. The actor also recently responded to rumors that he was in fact the Night King, telling Vulture: "I think it’s less that they’re the same person and more that they’re two of the ancient beings of Westeros."

So Bran Stark is a nerd. This should not really come as a surprise to anyone that has seen #GameOfThrones as the young Stark would appear to know everything. Whilst Hempstead Wright isn't quite in the North, winter is certainly coming as fresher's week begins.

Tell us in the comments: Which celebrity would you like to see at your uni?

(Source: The Tab, Vulture)