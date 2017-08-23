Considering the Game of Thrones gang are some of the most recognizable faces on our TV screens these days, it's unsurprising that the stars of the adaptation are on the receiving end of a pretty pay-check for their Westerosi efforts. But, it's only now that it's been revealed just how much coin they're really getting to bring George R. R. Martin's characters to life.

Apparently, Variety have been snooping around, and in efforts to make us all vom a little in our own mouths, they've found out that the leads in the Seven Kingdoms — namely Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage — earn a whopping $500,000 per episode. For a standard 13 episode season, that comes to an insane $6 million. So, next time you feel bad for Jon Snow looking like he's about to freeze to death in the North, bear in mind he's getting approximately $10,000 for practically every second he has to be there.

Looking elsewhere within the industry, this $500,000 salary equals the amount Kevin Spacey earns for each episode of the Netflix stalwart House of Cards. Lucky Claire Danes also rakes in $450,000 for every episode of Homeland.

Yet, if you thought that kind of pay-check was more than enough for any human walking this planet, bear in mind that that's not even close to what other A-listers in the entertainment industry are earning. For example, legendary actor Robert de Niro is supposedly banking a colossal $775,000 per episode for his David O. Russell directed Amazon project. The biggest triumph (or insult depending on how you look at it) goes to the cast of CBS's The Big Bang Theory, though. According to Variety, the Big Bang gang are currently filing dizzying $900,000 payslips for each episode of their show.

On the lower end of the spectrum however, there are some surprising entries — Claire Foy from The Crown being one of them. Despite scooping up a slew of prestigious awards for her portrayal of Elizabeth II, the British actress only received $40,000 per episode in Season 1 — a fact that is, quite frankly, taking the piss considering the show is often regarded as the most expensive production to ever grace our TV screens. Let's just hope Season 2 treats her like the Queen that she really is.

