Daenerys may have lost a child thanks to the gold medal javelin throw by the Night King, but after she and Jon formed an alliance (and possibly a romance), it was Cersei who truly lost it all. Though she may be pregnant with her own heir and Jamie still by her side, it appears that the Lannister legacy has all but come to an end. However, Cersei isn't going down without a fight, and there's a chance she could use the army of the dead to her advantage.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

We saw just how stubborn Cersei was in the Season 6 episode "Eastwatch" when she brushed off Daenerys's armistice despite Jamie's plea. Her willingness to fight for the Lannister name is relentless and she'll do whatever she has to for victory, even if it is taking on "dead men and Dragon Queens."

"I've come to believe that an accommodation with the Dragon Queen could be in our immediate interest. She has the numbers, if we want to beat her we have to be clever we have to fight her like Father would have... Dead men, dragons, and Dragon Queens whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it."

Cersei might change her tune once she sees the wight flailing around in front of her, but maybe she'll see an opportunity instead. Believe it or not there is one — and it starts with her location. So far we have been made to believe that The Wall's magic — built by Bran the Builder (King Brandon Stark) will prevent the White Walkers from journeying beyond it. However, we know for a fact that the wights can survive beyond the wall thanks to Season 1 when someone brought a wight to Castle Black and Jon had to burn it.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

On top of that, we aren't 100 percent clear on what other tactical resources the Night King has, but I'm sure it will give him and his army some sort of advantage. One way or another they are heading south, beyond the wall, even if they have to go around it (or else what's the point?). With that in mind, the North will suffer, starting with Winterfell. Therefore, Cersei is literally sitting in the best position to capitalize and survive.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

According to the (sometimes confusing) GoT map, Cersei sits further south than the newly allied Starks/Targaryens, who are desperate to meet the army of the dead before it reaches Castle Black. There's no doubt that once Cersei sees the wight she'll have to send an army to help fight the good fight. She'll likely send some troops, and while some of her men are off fighting the war Cersei could continue to push further south to the newly conquered Highgarden.

In addition to Cersei seeking safety in Highgarden she'd have her zombie bodyguard, mad scientist and the elusive Euron Greyjoy. Whether the rumors of his impending death are true or not, Euron's fleet is still valuable to Cersei, who would need additional support against her opposition (or the leftover White Walkers). Should Euron survive, his vast knowledge from his adventures while in exile could really benefit Cersei. Euron has been boastful about what he saw, even claiming to have traveled to Old Valyria, so he'd be someone she might want to keep close.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

As the threat of the White Walker army nears, it can be Cersei who truly benefits from their destruction. Should mankind conquer, those who opposed her will undoubtedly suffer losses so great that with a strategic plan, she could easily take over. The Queen of the Iron Throne has shown that she's willing to do any and every thing to gain power, even if it costs her own children. Now that she is Queen with a potential heir, don't expect Cersei to let an opportunity like this slip through her fingers.

The Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale wil air Sunday on HBO August 27, 2017. What do you think will be Cersei's final move?