It's finally here. Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Meereen and the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons is finally going home. Dany hasn't set foot on Westerosi soil since she was a baby, hurriedly being smuggled out of the city as a refugee with her brother Viserys.

Now, the last Queen in the Targaryen line has grown into the Mother of Dragons. She's captured cities, freed slaves and sailed the Narrow Sea to take what is hers with fire and blood. This image gives us a glimpse of her seeing her birthright for the first time. Daenerys and her small council have disembarked their larger ships into a rowboat in order to go ashore. Based on the promo and trailer, we know that they must be staring up at the imposing cliffs of Dragonstone.

For Daenerys and Missandei, this is the first time they will have ever seen Westeros. Dany's face looks almost relieved and in awe — not a look we get to see very often on the dignified and ambitious young queen. Missandei looks stone-faced and resolute, committed to enduring the new challenges that lie ahead. Tyrion's staunch expression is much like Missandei's, but it's worth remembering that he has a much better idea of what threats are awaiting them on shore — that is, Cersei. Varys — as always —looks contemplative, drinking it all in and waiting to see what happens next before making his next move.

This is a historic moment, not just for the little crew in the rowboat, but for all of Westeros. Dragons have not been seen on the continent for 144 years. The last four dragons all died during the reign of Aegon III, Daenerys's great great great great great great uncle.

While this picture isn't all that different from the final shot of Season 6 or other images we've seen, it's worth noting who isn't in this image. Grey Worm is absent, as are Yara and Theon Greyjoy. It's possible that they could just be tending to their own ships, but if the speculation from the special effects teaser is to be believed, it's also possible that something bad might have happened to them during the voyage...

