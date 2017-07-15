The premiere of HBO's massively popular Game Of Thrones might have just aired, but there's no reason we can't still find meaning in past events. With a series as huge in scope as Thrones, it is understandable that some smaller details may be missed on the first watch. One of those details is likely a subtle but wonderful piece of symbolism between two of the show's most popular characters: Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister.

Downtrodden Tyrion

From his earliest appearance in the series, it is clear that Tyrion, despite his high birth, is viewed as an outsider in the elite of Westeros, with his dwarfism earning him cruel nicknames such as "Half-man" and "The Imp." With his Mother tragically dying while birthing him, he is even an outsider in his own family.

Game Of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

In many of Tyrion's conversations in early seasons, particularly with his sister, Cersei, or Father, Tywin, his ideas or concerns — however valid they may — are quickly dismissed. He is judged on what his dwarf body can't do, rather than the merits of his sharp mind. Both Cersei, Tywin, and many others purposefully look down on Tyrion when they are speeaking to him, making little effort to meet his eye level.

Game Of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

This is meant to send Tyrion a clear message: That he is below them, that despite their shared name and heritage, they are not equal, and never will be.

Hand Of The Queen

Things finally began to look up for Tyrion in Season Five of Game Of Thrones, when he is whisked away from a wrongful death sentence in King's Landing and eventually meets Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons and the rightful Queen of Westeros.

Game Of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

While Daenerys does not immediately trust Tyrion (and understandably so) she immediately affords him a higher level of respect than he ever had in King's Landing. Having been a champion of the persecuted and downtrodden for much of the series, sees past Tyrion's dwarfism to the value of his mind, soon naming him her political advisor. She never looks down on Tyrion when she is speaking to him, attempting to meet his eye level whenever possible.

Game Of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

This is of particular importance during a now famous scene between the two characters in the final episode of Season Six. While discussing Daenerys's entry into 'the great game,' they sit side by side, eye level with each other. Later in the same sequence, when Daenerys names Tyrion her Hand Of The Queen, they are standing, but with Tyrion elevated on a step, keeping them at eye level. Equal.

Daenerys never goes out of her way to stand over Tyrion or look down on him. This symbolises that she sees Tyrion as an equal. In her eyes, he is not lesser because he is a dwarf, or would struggle to wield a sword. She values him on his own merits, for the brilliant mind that he alone can bring her. At Daenerys's side, Tyrion has finally found his true place in the great Game Of Thrones.

