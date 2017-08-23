With wintery welcomes and rowing returns, Season 7 of HBO's Game of Thrones has been a veritable who's who of long-awaited meetings of the minds. Gendry Baratheon swung a hammer back into our lives, a love saga slowly unfolded with When Jon Met Dany, and those surviving Stark siblings gathered under the wolf sigil at Winterfell.

However, while audiences may have loved seeing Arya, Bran, and Sansa back together, our trio of tots seem less than impressed to be sharing their homestead. As Bran 2.0 puts on his best impression of supercomputer, we have seen Arya and Sansa drift increasingly further apart thanks to the devilish dealings of Petyr Baelish. While no one knows how this one will pan out, one of the show's directors has just hinted at a fateful farewell for one of the Stark girls.

Death Marches On Winterfell

Fans have long hoped that the sisters are working together to take out Baelish, but Season 7's penultimate episode cast a shadow demon of doubt across all of that. A snoopy Sansa discovered Arya's faceless personas hiding under the bed like a Mrs. Doubtfire cast-off, while an enraged Arya confronted Sansa about her loyalty to the family name. It is clear that all those years of Mr. Miyagi training and sticking people with the pointy end has turned Arya into one of the most dangerous weapons in the Seven Kingdoms. To add more feul to the flames, Alan Taylor, the director of Episode 6, told Huffington Post that the sisters are about to take their family feud to a worrying new level:

“I love the fact that these two come back, they’re both lethal, and I just wanted to give the impression, as much as possible, that one of them is going to die. But you’re not sure which one.”

Stopping short of actually saying "we are going to kill Arya or Sansa," could this really be the case? Bloodbaths are nothing new to Westeros, but Taylor also teased that someone is about to be taking one:

“Something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising.”

We have already foreshadowed that Sansa might get a gruesome goodbye before the end of Season 8, but isn't it all a bit obvious? What you should probably note is that Taylor only refers to a "dark fate." Bran is certainly still alive and wheeling round Winterfell, but I would also say his outlook is just as "dark" at the moment. You could argue that the sisters taking on Littlefinger or that bloody prophecy of a White Wedding would count as an equally "dark fate."

Personally, Taylor dropping the bombshell that the show is going to kill off one of its leading ladies is so un-Thrones-like, it is hard to believe at all. That being said, expect those plucky Starks to be rummaging around in Arya's face sack with whatever they are both planning in a 21st century reboot of John Woo's Face/Off.

Check out the trailer for the Game of Thrones season finale and don't forget our poll below:

Poll Will Sansa and Arya really try to kill each other? No way - that would never happen

Yes - they have been building toward it

Why don't we wait and see?

(Source: Huffington Post)