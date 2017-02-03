They grow up so fast, don't they? It seems like just yesterday Daenerys's three dragons were the size of iguanas, scarcely able to light a cigarette let alone scorch an entire armada into driftwood. Last we saw them, they were scaly, aerial killing machines the size of school buses and twice as ugly, soaring straight for Westeros with their mother's fleet.

Now, a new picture has surfaced that shows a mountain of greenscreen on the set in Belfast. Could this be the head of Drogon now???

Today's Titanic studio spot is an enormous green block with climbing holds.Dragon?

The left part of the set piece is dotted with climbing holds, making it ideal for transforming into Drogon's neck. The flat portion on the right could become his monstrous face.

According to Westerosi legend, dragons grow all their lives. The largest dragon in recorded memory belonged to Aegon the Conqueror, the first Targaryen king of Westeros. His fearsome mount answered to the name Balerion, and it's told that he was so large, whole villages would disappear in his shadow when he flew overhead.

Aggo, one of Daenerys's Targeryen bloodriders, already drew the parallel between Drogon and the great Balerion:

“Khaleesi … there sits Balerion, come again.”

If Drogon continues to grow to the size of Balerion, Khaleesi's favorite baby will be the size of Boeing 747 the next time we set eyes on him.

Want to see how the CGI masters at HBO get Daenerys's dragons to look so fierce on Game of Thrones? Check out the VFX breakdown below.

