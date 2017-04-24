Euron Greyjoy came on the scene in #GameOfThrones Season 7 like a hurricane, flinging his own brother over a bridge and baptizing himself King of the Iron Islands in a near-death ceremony to the Drowned God. He also pledged to feed the fishes with his niece and nephew, Yara and Theon, and to sail his Schooner straight into the Daenerys's Rebecca.

Unfortunately, creepy Uncle Euron has become a rather major player in the game of thrones. He's definitely got his eyes on the Iron Throne for Season 7, but how close will he manage to get?

A little raven flew by and dropped off a few juicy spoilers about Euron's plans for Game of Thrones Season 7. If you don't want to see any spoilers, better make like Rickon Stark and run!

Seriously, that was your last spoiler warning...

Will Euron And Dany Get Together?

Euron Big Cock Speech 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Definitely not. Daenerys is not one to go back on her word, and she's also not one to make deals with misogynistic pigs like Euron. But turning down Euron's proposition will come with a price. If he's not going to support her claim to the Iron Throne, it means he's against her. With an entire fleet at his disposal and a new crown on his head, he might be rash enough to make an enemy of the dragon queen.

Will Euron And Cersei Get Together?

Cersei and Euron 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Daenerys isn't the only eligible queen in the Seven Kingdoms. According to Watcher's on the Wall, Euron will strike up a bargain with Cersei after Dany shoots him down, and attack Dany's fleet to prove his loyalty.

It looks like Euron is going to give #Cersei a run for her money in his quest to become the Big Bad of Season 7. And we know they're going to be teaming up together, but does that mean a royal wedding is in the cards for these two eligible rulers? It's not likely. Now that Cersei has no man in her life trying to tell her what to do, it seems hard to believe that she would take a husband again — unless, of course, it's her brother Jaime.

Will Euron Kill Theon Or Yara?

It's a possibility. One sneaky on-set sleuth took the following footage of Pilou Asbæk (Euron) beating the crap out of Alfie Allen (Theon).

Theon and Euron Greyjoy on the Game of Thrones Season 7 Set - POPSUGAR https://t.co/LH9eaS8nJn #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6gTYZAz6zq — Game of Thrones (@gameofthronestv) October 31, 2016

Who Will Euron Kill In Season 7?

Euron Greyjoy brings Yara and 2 of the "Sand Snakes" to Kings Landing! Oh season 7!! pic.twitter.com/pZws3itXKm — Tony Rivera (@TonyRiveraPR) December 17, 2016

It looks like Euron's also battled with the Sand Snakes of Dorne and won, likely murdering Obara and Nymeria in the process. Indira Varma (Ellaria) and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Tyene) arrived for filming in Cáceres (King's Landing), along with Pilou Asbæk (Euron) and Gemma Whelan (Yara). They were all spotted filming a scene together on set with director Mark Mylod. In Episode 3, he'll parade his captives — Ellaria, Tyene and Yara — through the streets of King's Landing as a twisted offering to Cersei. But Cersei should watch out — Ellaria likely wouldn't have made it to King's Landing alive if she weren't going to be part of the action there, and we all know how much she wants to hurt the reigning queen.

Will Euron Take The Iron Throne?

Euron Greyjoy 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

LOL. He might be evil, but he's not that smart. Certainly not as smart — or powerful — as the other two major players, Cersei and Daenerys. The odds of Euron actually taking the Iron Throne are slim to none. He might, however, manage to make things a lot more difficult for Daenerys to win back her family's throne.

