Sure, it may be the middle of summer for most of us here in the real world, but there is no denying that out there in Westeros, the snow is starting to fall. As Season 7 of HBO's Game of Thrones came to its chilly climax, we are now left with an agonizing wait to see where the living and the dead of the Seven Kingdoms will head next. So, let's deconstruct that season swansong and get out the tinfoil hats.

Beating the likes of the Lannister gold and the Targaryen dragons, it has become obvious in recent times that House Stark is becoming the "power house" as the underdog of the realm. However, did the Season 7 finale give us one more major hint that the Starks will still be left standing once winter has come?

Hungry Like The Wolf

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: sannybop]

Some sharp (three-eyed) ravens have spotted some rather interesting imagery that popped up in "The Dragon and the Wolf" among all the throat slitting and blue dragon's breath, and it could tease some major plot points for those Stark kids.

Redditor sannybop noticed that as the Night King's frosty army of the dead marched toward the Wall — before that certain big event — isn't it a little convenient that their ranks seemed to form the shape of a wolf's head? You can check out the screenshot above, but it certainly bears an uncanny resemblance to that infamous Stark sigil that they fly so proudly.

Is it just an Easter Egg plonked in by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, or does it point more to the show's Season 8 endgame? Across Season 7, we watched the remaining Starks fall apart and come together, while Arya and Sansa ended the season reciting this year's de facto message of "the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives." In fact, the only Stark who isn't playing ball at the moment is our crippled computer Bran Stark — or is he? There have been swirling rumors that Bran is actually that horned menace the Night King, leading many to question whether the abominable snowman really is that evil, or whether Bran will lose his way at some point.

Interestingly, the NK's army forming a Stark sigil could be our biggest clue yet that Bran will become the ultimate villain of the piece. However, forming your forces into the shape of your house sigil could be a hint that he isn't all bad and could be Bran's message to someone out there saying "hey, I'm the good guy." Of course, other options are that it is just a big middle finger to Jon, or that the wights and White Walkers may have taken up line dancing in their walk from Hardhome. Either way, fetch your pelts and settle in, because it is going to be a long winter until 2019.

Check out that dramatic final scene and don't forget our poll below: