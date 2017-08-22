Remember back in 2011, when Game of Thrones first hit our screens and our collective jaws dropped to the floor when we discovered that twins Jaime and Cersei were (shock! horror!) actually secret lovers? Those were simpler times. Seven years down the Kingsroad and we're living in a different world. These days, the Jaime-Cersei thing is common knowledge and NBD to anyone at all, and we all know that the Targaryens used to marry their siblings on the regs. And with the Night King about to ride an undead dragon zombie, one more incestuous union is the least of our problems. This is good news for Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, everyone's favorite secret aunt-nephew pair who are about to embark on a royal affair.

If for some reason you've been blind to all the lingering stares and the sexual tension you could cut with Valyrian steel, then maybe you heard when director Matt Shakman (director of Season 7 Episode 4 "The Spoils of War" a.k.a. the Loot Train Attack) hinted at the sparks flying between Jon and Dany in an interview with IGN. He commented on the chemistry brewing between the two ridiculously good-looking rulers:

"In the cave scene, where Jon takes Daenerys to take the cave markings, I think there is a lot of subtle chemistry happening there between the two of them, and even just Daenerys taking that tiny step forward to Jon before she asks him to bend the knee. There's a lot of tension in that that I think comes from just two great actors in that darker, more intimate location."

But now, another Game of Thrones director, Alan Taylor (Season 2 Episode 9 "Baelor"; Season 7 Episode 6 "Beyond the Wall") has chimed in on the same topic in his own interview with the New York Times. If you thought that the heat between Jon and Daenerys in the latest episode was hot enough to melt a hole in the damn Wall, well, you were right. That's exactly what Taylor was going for. In his mind, it's not a matter of "will they or won't they," it's simply "inevitable":

"Yeah, I think it’s kind of hard to see that not happening. When we were shooting Season 1 and no one had seen the show yet, we were in Malta. Back then, there was not a lot of secrecy because nobody was paying attention, and George R.R. Martin came to visit and he was being quite open about his plans. He said something: That it really is all about Dany and Jon. I was surprised because at the time, you know, I thought, well Robb Stark’s going to be king next, probably. And who knows where this story’s going? But it was absolutely clear to him that within this sprawling scale the whole story was coming down to this partnership."

Where were all the hackers and leaks back when Martin was handing out free spoilers on the set of Season 1???? *sigh* Oh well. By now, Martin's overarching goal of bringing Jon and Dany together has become abundantly clear. That scene between Jon and Daenerys on the boat was designed to evoke all the feels, and Taylor admitted he felt just as strongly about it as we did:

"So yes, we’ve seen them take a big step in my episode. And I love this moment between them where you can sort of see it welling up for Dany, and it was great job by Emilia [the actress Emilia Clarke] of sort of feeling it and almost falling into it and drawing back from it."

Just in case it wasn't already crystal f*cking clear that Jon and Dany would be making the dragon with two backs very, very soon, Taylor also added:

"But yeah, it’s gonna happen."

