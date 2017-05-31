Game of Thrones has been keeping audiences at the edge of their seats since it first came out in 2011. Now, seven years later, the show is gearing up for it's penultimate season, and is no doubt planning to pack in plenty of bloodshed before the story ends. While we wait for Season 7 to arrive, let's take a walk down memory lane and look back on the most graphic Game of Thrones scenes yet. Run of the mill stabbings and beheadings aren't enough to make it onto this list. Even golden moments like Viserys's coronation and Jaime's hand being chopped off weren't quite gnarly enough to be in the top 10. Below you'll find only the bloodiest, goriest, most violent acts ever committed in Westeros or Essos. Enjoy!

The 10 Goriest Game Of Thrones Scenes

Warning: Lots and lots and lots of violent imagery below.

10. Daenerys Eating The Horse Heart

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Bloody and chunky as it might have been, pregnant Dany devouring the horse heart lands pretty low on the list due to the fact that by the time she finishes, she pretty much just reaffirms her own status as an unstoppable badass queen. Even if you're not accustomed to chowing down on raw horse organs, this scene was inspirational AF.

9. The Purple Wedding

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Evil as he might have been, no one could ever accuse Joffrey of not being interesting. Even in death, he was the center of attention. You have to think he probably would have enjoyed the hell out of watching his own demise, or at least, watching someone bleed out of their eyes and spit up green and turn the color of a ripe eggplant.

8. Khal Drogo Ripping Out Mago's Tongue

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Did anyone else realize just how far back your tongue extends down your throat? I didn't, at least not until Drogo ripped Mago's trachea out and dangled his tongue in the air like a Froot by the Foot. Served him right, though. No one disrespects Khaleesi.

7. Arya's Serving Up Frey Pie

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

The shock value of finding out that Arya had retained her faceless training and used it to get sweet revenge on Walder Frey was astounding enough, but when he actually peeled up the crust of the pie to peek at his ground up spawn, peppered with chunks of eyeball and toe, well, that was enough to make you lose your lunch. Then there was all the blood-gushing from the throat-slitting, and the way Arya had to hold Walder's head back while he bled out that made you consider the logistics of actually slicing someone's jugular more closely than you probably had before. *shudder*

6. The Red Wedding

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

A Game of Thrones staple, no list of any kind would be complete without mentioning the Red Wedding. The now iconic scene from "The Rains of Castamere" is shocking, tragic, incredibly good writing, and of course, bloody as all hell. Special shout out to Talisa getting stabbed in her pregnant uterus, Catelyn slitting the throat of Frey's wife, and of course, whoever came up with the revolting idea of attaching Grey Wind's severed head to Robb Stark's decapitated body.

5. Ramsay Rapes Sansa

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

One of them most heart-wrenching and controversial scenes in the entire series, the scene where Ramsay rapes Sansa is revolting for a whole number of reasons that are so obvious they don't need repeating here. The reason it finds itself only at number five is because it doesn't actually unfold on screen.

4. The Tickler Using Rats To Torture A Villager

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Had you forgotten about the miserable misadventures of The Tickler, the torturer that served under Gregor Clegane? He might not be the most important character in the series, but the scene where he fastens a barrel of rats onto a villager's torso, then scares the rats with a torch so that they start scratching and burrowing into the man's chest cavity, well, that's the stuff of nightmares.

3. Jaime Rapes Cersei In Front Of Joffrey's Corpse

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

The idea of siblings making the beast with two backs is always at least a little unsettling. The fact that Jaime is actually raping his crying sister who is begging him to stop makes this act a whole different level of criminal. Tack on the fact that all this is happening alongside the corpse of their dead kid and, well, this definitely belongs in the top three grossest Game of Thrones scenes.

2. Ramsay Turning Theon Into Reek

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Roose Bolton's bastard needs no introduction. Everything Ramsay does is vile, but our first introduction to the character will always be one of the most appalling. Theon had done some truly terrible things in his life (remember when he murdered those two innocent farm boys and passed them off as Bran and Rickon?) but the abuse he suffered while Ramsay's prisoner was awful in so many different ways. The constant bombardment of mental, physical and sexual torture was one of the most grotesque sequences in the whole series.

1. The Mountain Squishing Oberyn Martell's Skull

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

As far as guts and gore go, the time that the Mountain squished Oberyn Martell's head like a blueberry has to be the top of the list. It was tragic, shocking, and drenched with more fake blood than a production of Sweeney Todd. What's more, they gave us a nice, juicy final shot of Oberyn laying there like a roadkill possum, and the Mountain looking like the banged-up 18-wheeler that ran him over.

