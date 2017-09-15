As the snow falls and the seasons change, HBO's Game of Thrones is dragging its icy corpse toward an endgame. While our cast of famous faces dwindles to a final lineup, fans are rightly questioning whether anyone will be left standing in 2019. As we tool up for one final battle in Westeros, it looks like some new king's blood could be arriving just in time to help out Season 8 of the fantasy saga.

No More Kidding Around

According to Watchers on the Wall, two child actors are currently being sought to film of the show's swansong. There are no names to go by, and given that HBO's show has moved far beyond #GeorgeRRMartin's books, the A Song of Ice and Fire novels will probably be no use in deciphering this one. All we do know is that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are looking for a young boy and a young girl to join the likes of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke.

Already gripped by winter, it looks like the North has a new recruit, and the girl's part is described as the following:

"A straight-talking Northern-accented girl, someone remarkable for her dauntlessness and integrity. According to the write-up, she’s been brought up in a family of soldiers and shares their fearlessness. The part is said to be a 'very nice stand-out part for a strong-minded young girl with a fighting spirit.'"

Fans have already pointed out that this sounds a lot like Bella Ramsey's role as fan-favorite Lyanna Mormont, so are guessing that this could be another hardened heroine from Bear Island. Elsewhere, Season 7 teased that, regardless of gender, everyone will have to fight the war against the Army of the Dead, so it could simply be another northern warrior. Given the likes of Sansa, Arya, and Lyanna, we know the harsh winds of the North can raise some formidable females.

As for the boy's role, it sounds more promising, and possibly hints at a major part in the finale's storyline:

"Searching for a Boy aged 8 – 12, with a physically fit and agile look, someone with a good, distinctive face. He’s described as being from a poor background, a boy who has to fight to make his way in the world. The description we saw mentions that they need an actor who can 'completely own the scenes that he appears in,' hinting at multiple scenes. No coloring or height was noted, for what it’s worth."

Interestingly, there is no mention of the boy's heritage, implying that he may not be from the North. If he is a southerner, it is entirely possible that he could be a big player from King's Landing, but surely the show wouldn't introduce another Baratheon bastard this late in the game? The boy's role definitely sounds more prominent than the girl's role, but this being GoT, they're probably both destined for an early grave.

Some are already wildly theorizing that either role could be a future version of Jon and Dany's baby to keep that Starkgaryen dynasty flying, and the jury's out on if the barren aunt can bear a child once more. Given that Thrones finds itself embroiled in flashbacks much more these days, it is also entirely possible that either of these roles will be to play a much younger version of one of our main cast.

The girl will be shooting mid-November, while the boy will be on set from November to December. Either way, get the tinfoil hats on and start theorizing now — it's not like you've got long to wait, is it?

(Source: Watchers on the Wall)