Game of Thrones Season 7 is just around the corner, so it's time to start speculating about how many characters will make it to the end of the season without being brutally ripped apart by the White Walkers or burned alive by Drogon. My guess? Not very many.

One YouTube channel by the name of Sung By Movies has gone much further than speculating, and has hilariously supercut dialogue from the last 6 seasons of Game of Thrones into Gloria Gaynor's iconic hit 'I Will Survive'. Ironically, most of the characters featured in the video have already met their grisly end on the show. Check it out below:

When it comes to actual speculation, the showrunners and cast have been dropping hints here and there — including a possible major death that is likely to come before the show wraps in in Season 8. As the show has now well and truly surpassed the the book series there's no telling what's coming this July, yet from the promos and hints that have been dropped so far, we know it's gonna be badass.

Of course, this isn't the first Game of Thrones parody video to grace YouTube by a long shot; there have in fact been hundreds, but here are a few of the best!

1. Bad Lip Reading's Medieval Land Fun-Time World

Who could forget the quality comedy found in Bad Lip Reading's Medieval Land Fun-Time World?!

2. Pug of Thrones

Pug of Thrones introduced us to such memorable characters as Pug Snow, Daenerys Dogaryen and Oberyn Martail.

3. Honest Trailers

Honest Trailers took the show's central themes of violence, boobs and D&D and created a trailer that pretty much says it all:

"It's the abusive show you keep watching no matter how many times it hurts you."

4. College Humor's Ultimate Recap

This wildly inaccurate recap is hilarious, and reminds us why College Humor reigns supreme when it comes to internet comedy. I would like to think Dannytanner chose Kal Dragon for his seductive dancing.

5. Ramsay Bolton Shakes a Sausage for 10 Minutes

And finally, my personal favorite — which has been enjoyed by 45,000 other people and counting.

With Season 7 only a few short weeks away, let's hope the parody videos don't stop coming. Who knew it was so easy to make such an harrowing, painful, gruelling and intense show quite so hilarious?

Which 'Game of Thrones' parody do you think is the best? Let us know in the comments!