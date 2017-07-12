We've known winter is coming, but who knew it would be vanilla flavored and cool as ice? Yeah, that's right, drop the zero and get with the hero because the Game of Thrones cast have gone VIP with this ridiculously awesome "Ice Ice Baby" mashup.

The remix was put together by YouTuber, Swede Mason who has the likes of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister rock a mic like a vandal over the '90s Vanilla Ice hit, "Ice Ice Baby" — too good!

Shortly after publishing, Swede Mason knew he made made something fresh, posting on his Twitter account:

Seriously i think i just broke my computer making this. https://t.co/nGxGWAYHnd — swede mason (@swedemason) June 19, 2017

Before watching the above video, it was easy to believe #GameOfThrones had everything you could ever want: dragons, magic, violence, adventure, drama — the list goes on and on. Now, though, something grabs a hold of me tightly. I feel the need to jump up in an impromptu schling a schlong like a '90s glowing chicken trying to cross the road.

The Real Ice Ice Baby

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Seeing such a hip hop Game of Thrones mashup brings out the hidden, deeper meaning of this lyrical poet. Remove yourself from Mr. Ice and his dancing posse of kicking '90s sportswear and really listen from a Game of Thrones perspective. This song sounds like any given day in Westeros.

"I flow like a harpoon daily and nightly Wax a chump like a candle I'm killing your brain like a poisonous mushroom Cooking MCs like a pound of bacon Slice like a ninja, cut like a razor blade I busted a left Shake and kick holes in the ground Check out the hook Ice Ice Baby Too cold Word to your mother!"

Blood thirsty, sinister stuff, I know. Now that the party is jumping with this new take of '90s hip hop culture, the internet is sure to be once more magnetized by the mic while Vanilla Ice kicks his juice. Seriously, watch the video, it will make your day.

Did you find it weirdly awesome too? Sound off below in the comments below.