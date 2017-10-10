In the words of Season 1's bratty Sansa Stark, "You're spoiling everything!" — well, at least that is the hope of HBO hackers when it comes to Game of Thrones. As the jewel in the network's crown, all eyes are looking toward that pointy chair when #GeorgeRRMartin's A Song of Ice and Fire saga wraps up its storyline in Season 8. With anything from #KitHarington's haircut to Dany's dye job making front-page news, everyone involved with the Seven Kingdoms is trying their utmost to keep those final season spoilers under wraps, and it seems that HBO is going to some serious lengths to do so.

The Ending Is Nigh

Speaking to IGN, Ser Davos Seaworth himself (Liam Cunningham) confirmed that HBO may not have employed is own Unsullied to guard Season 8, but it has taken some extreme measures to keep its scripts top secret:

“I got six of [the scripts], I’ve got them all. I can’t open them because of all the security, and I can’t walk it out.”

With the scripts stored digitally at the studios in Belfast, the actor refused to comment further on the network's strategy, but it all sounds more complex than one of Littlefinger's plots. All I can imagine is some sort of HBO version of that giant vault that Daenerys locked Xaro Xhoan Daxos and Doreah in back in Season 2. The show has previously used digital scripts in favor of your standard paper copy, but with the cast unable to open them, it sounds like showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going one step further.

Given the spectacular f*ck up that was #GameOfThrones Season 7, you can't blame the lords and ladies at HBO for being a little wary this time around. In a case of once burned (by dragons), twice shy, those up high are doing everything in their power to stop spoilerific leaks from the final season of the fantasy frolic. However, with Cunningham comparing reading the scripts to "pulling the pin out a grenade," it seems he is happy to take his time before reading over that frost and fire finale.

While the Season 7 debacle wasn't as bad as a horde of frozen zombies kicking your front door in, the various hacks and early airings weren't exactly a small problem for Thrones. Although the show continued to smash its own records in the ratings stakes, HBO walked away with dragon egg on its face as a veritable laughing stock. So, you can't exactly blame everyone involved for putting those final six golden scripts in its very own Iron Bank.

With Season 8 of the sprawling saga not expected until 2019, the media is already dubbing the finale the most anticipated since Walter White bowed out of Breaking Bad in 2013. With some two years of hype train to board, it looks like our wait could and long as one of those nights full of terrors!

Check out our video about the Night King's goal and don't forget the poll below:

Want more original Movie Pilot video? Click here!

Poll Would you read 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 spoilers? No way

Hell yeah I would

Who really cares?

(Source: IGN)