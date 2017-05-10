We may be embracing the rays of summer, but let's not forget, winter is coming. As HBO prepares to round off #GameofThrones, and with just 13 episodes left *gasp*, the endgame is certainly in sight. While everyone has a theory on who will sit on the world's most uncomfortable chair in 2018, it is anyone's guess as to whether anyone will actually make it to the finale alive. With more deaths than a season of Desperate Housewives, no one is actually safe.

Showrunners #DavidBenioff and #DBWeiss reportedly got the job on the show because they managed to figure out a vital plot point from the books and pitched it to #GeorgeRRMartin. The author was so impressed with the duo's detective skills, he was convinced that they were the right men for the job to bring his Ice and Fire saga to our screens. However, Sherlock Holmes case-solving isn't just limited to HBO bigwigs, it seems that us spoiler hounds are more ravenous than Ramsay's dogs, and now someone out there has cracked the ending already!

The Lannisters Send Their Regards

Speaking to the Observer, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (a.k.a. Jaime Lannister) has revealed that at least one intrepid fan has broken into the Iron Bank of secrecy and knows how the show will end. We already knew that Benioff and Weiss were aware of how Martin intends to bow out his book series — knowing that the show would overtake the books — but it is a shock reveal that the Lannister heartthrob also knows too!

In the interview, Coster-Waldau revealed that the ending is out there if you know where to look:

“If you go online, you can definitely read every plot point that’s going to happen. You can find the ending of 'Game of Thrones' on the internet. It’s there. But you wouldn’t know. Of course, nobody really wants to know.” “Maybe I should try it one day. Just say, ‘Yeah, here is exactly what happens.’ You’d probably just go, ‘Pfffft, no, it’s not.’”

Speak for yourself, Nikolaj, some of us are gluttons for spoilerific punishment. The other thing to take away from the interview is, knowing the end game, does this also mean that Jaime will make it there himself? I certainly see Jaime fulfilling the prophecy of killing his sister Cersei — something that Coster-Waldau is also open to — then bow out in some redemptive blaze of glory.

Although Jaime is a million miles away from his Kingslayer days, he is still yet to feel the wrath for pushing little Bran Stark out that window in the very first episode. Some may feel that losing your hand is a fair trade, but most expect Jaime to pay a bigger price from the dwindled ranks of the Stark lineage. Even the actor himself has said how Jaime should pass on to the Seven Hells, which is where we presume he is going:

“It has to be a dragon death. It’s got to be the dragons that get him.”

As for guessing how Season 8 will close the book on this chapter of the world of Westeros, we have already spoiled the entirety of Season 7 and covered the worst endings possible from the internet, including a Dexter-esque goodbye and an homage to HBO's other show Westworld. Personally, I imagine the survivors heading over for one of Hot Pie's warming meals and watch the plump cook drop a White Walker-filled snow globe to the floor. Inside there is also a little model of Winterfell — eat your heart out St. Elsewhere. In the meantime, it is back to trawling Reddit to look for that elusive ending like a needle in a haystack of bad ideas and fan-fiction.

