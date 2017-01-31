Actor Kit Harington may have been in his late 20s when he broke his vow to the Night's Watch in that steamy cave scene in Game of Thrones, but when it comes to real-life boning, his experiences couldn't be more different.

Recently, the 30-year-old actor sat down with Elle Magazine and divulged some pretty personal stuff about when he lost his own V-card. For reference, here's a clip of his first time with red-head Ygritte in HBO's show:

During the interview, Kit Harington revealed that his own first sexual experience failed to live up to the sensuality of his hot springs romp with Jon Snow's Wildling love in #GameOfThrones. Instead, he said:

"[My first time] was a little less left-field than in a cave. It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young."

He then added:

"I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you're young and decide to get the monkey off your back."

As for how "young" is too young, Kit remained vague. Yet, although he refused to divulge the exact age of his grand de-flowering, when the interviewer guessed 13-years-old, he confirmed that that guess wasn't too "far off."

Jon Snow with Ygritte in 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Having said that though, losing his virginity at such an early age in such an unceremonious way certainly hasn't stunted his views on love. Currently he's actually dating his on-screen lover in real life, with whom he's decidedly smitten. He's previously said:

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."

