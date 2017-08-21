In the tales told in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire, there is one story called 'The Legend of The Lightbringer'. This story was told by Davos in A Clash of Kings, and featured the legendary hero, Azor Ahai, who forged the great weapon Lightbringer, by thrusting it into the heart of his wife, Nissa Nissa. It was said that her blood, soul, strength, and courage all went into the steel of the sword, which he used to fight a great darkness known as The Other.

While the tale of Azor Ahai and Lightbringer might just be legend, the books of the Asshai (which servants of the Lord of Light/R'hllor follow) foretold of a prophecy in which Azor Ahai will be reborn. Game of Thrones introduced the prophecy in Season 2 through the Red Priestess Melisandre, and she believed that Stannis Baratheon was Azor Ahai reborn. This led to him making great sacrifices to the Lord of Light; however, he was not the "Lord's Chosen/the Prince that was Promised", and died during Game of Thrones Season 6.

The Azor Ahai prophecy spawned theories across the Game of Thrones fan community, and led to the Nissa Nissa theory. This theory runs parallel to #AzorAhai, and states that whoever is the “Lord’s Chosen”, will have to sacrifice their great love to forge Lightbringer to defeat the darkness. Over the course of the show, the theory has evolved based on certain revelations, but the core idea has never changed.

Note: Major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6 'Beyond the Wall' below

Since the Season 6 finale of Game of Thrones, fans have speculated about which character could be Azor Ahai reborn, with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen being the most popular candidates. If we follow the theory that Jon or Dany is the "Prince/Princess that was Promised", that means someone on the show will be their #NissaNissa. After seeing the end of Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6, it looks like we might be one step closer to knowing who might be Nissa Nissa reborn.

Who Will Be Nissa Nissa On Game of Thrones?

'Beyond the Wall' was one of the most nerve-racking episodes to date, but its ending (before the birth of the ice dragon), showed Daenerys and Jon sharing a sweet moment. After cheating death again, #JonSnow was brought onto Daenerys's ship, where the two held hands and Jon “bent the knee”, and called her his queen.

While this is a huge moment for the future of Westeros, it also looks like Dany and Jon might be falling in love. They have shared many longing looks and passionate exchanges; however, in this moment, they truly understood each other for the first time. Before Jon bent the knee, Daenerys finally saw Jon’s old wounds and understood what Davos meant when he said that Jon took a dagger in the heart for his people. It's something that has been in the back of her mind since she heard Davos say it, and while Jon has brushed it off, it's been clear that Dany knew there was more to it than a simple metaphor.

Their respect and admiration for each other seems to be headed toward love, which could lead to a sad ending for one of them. With the Azor Ahai prophecy looming over them, either could be the savior meant to fight the great darkness that is coming. By all accounts, the Night King and the army of the undead appear to be the “darkness” that was prophesied, yet the true Azor Ahai still has not been revealed.

In a remarkable twist, we might be faced with the notion that the two candidates that might be Azor Ahai reborn are possibly candidates for Nissa Nissa as well. When the theories were created, no one could have imagined that they would collide in such a strange way. If the two become each other’s great loves, one of them might have to be sacrificed to create Lightbringer and defeat the darkness.

Jon and Dany have each defied death before, but the sacrifice needed to create Lightbringer involves a person’s soul, blood, strength, and courage being absorbed, which seems...rather permanent. At this point, either one of them could be Azor Ahai reborn, and now that the Night King has an Ice Dragon, it's only a matter of time until the prophecy comes to pass.

Whether Jon Snow or #DaenerysTargaryen turn out to be Azor Ahai, their budding romance is bad news for fans. It’s hard enough watching our favorite characters die, but if either of them are the other’s Nissa Nissa, it will be heartbreaking.

There is only one episode left in Game of Thrones Season 7, and after the events of the last episode, it will be interesting to see how the great houses of Westeros react to the Night King marching south. One thing is for sure: this season keeps getting better, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

Sound off! Who do you think will be Nissa Nissa? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.