After what has seemed like an endless Long Night, there are only four more days left until us smallfolk get to lock our eyes on a brand new episode of Game of Thrones! Right now, the season is all wrapped up and ready to go, just waiting patiently until the official premiere date on July 16. Yesterday, however, some very important people got together in LA to watch one of those episodes at the official #GameOfThrones Season 7 premiere at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The event was surely a spectacular one, but since we don't have all the juicy details about what happened inside, let's stick to talking about the really important stuff: the red carpet. Or in this case, blue carpet.

TV premieres tend to be more casual affairs than their film counterparts, and despite being basically the biggest show of all time, the Game of Thrones cast managed to stay down to earth in their style choices as they strutted down the blue carpet. Of course, some dressed better than others — let's take a look, shall we?

Kit Harington

Jon Snow knows one thing: How to dress for the red carpet. The King in the North looks prettier than half of Craster's daughters in black-on-black with an all-over embroidered jacket. Also, this just in: socks are out out out out. Seriously, throw them out. By order of the king.

Rose Leslie

It's a shame we don't get to see the fiery Wildling Ygritte anymore (RIP), but at least Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are still going strong IRL. Leslie looks ravishing in a voluminous Erdem gown that looks made to match Harington's jacket (or vice versa).

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is as clever as her character when it comes to making the smartest choices on the battlefield or the red carpet. The 21-year-old starlet stepped out in a sequined Louis Vuitton mini-dress that brought just the right amount of glamour to the event, while still keeping a laid back vibe.

Maisie Williams

This isn't the first time Williams has borrowed Kermit the Frog's signature color, but this simple satin slip dress lands a little on the boring side. The emerald accents around her enormous eyeballs almost make up for it, though.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The Lannister colors might be red and gold but Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime) doesn't look half bad in blue.

Joe Dempsie

A crisply tailored suit doesn't hide how buff Joe Dempsey (Gendry) has gotten after all that dutiful rowing these past three years.

Tom Hopper

The newly recast Dickon Tarly fits right in with this good-looking bunch. Hopper might have left his tie at home but he definitely brought his A-game to the Game of Thrones premiere.

Gemma Whelan

The toughest Greyjoy sibling is beaming from her brunette locks to her baby bump in this pretty printed Temperley London dress.

Conleth Hill

Conleth Hill is definitely erring on the more casual side of the dress code with his open collar and no tie, but we're hair for it.

Jacob Anderson

It takes a real man to pull off delicate lapel embroidery and a cornflower blue tie, and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) is that man.

Hannah Murray

Gilly, girl, you clean up good. You get a gold star for this black and gold number.

Isaac Hempstead Wright

Little Bran is looking all grown up and nearly as fashionable as big sister Sansa in a sharp jacket and tie and some very dapper dress shoes.

Iain Glen & Jerome Flynn

Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont) opted for traditional Scottish attire and is kind of out-shining his pants-wearing bro Jerome Flynn (Bronn).

Nathalie Emmanuel

Miss-an-DAYUM. Emmanuel stuns as per usual in a funky, face-covered Vivienne Westwood dress with fire-engine red lipstick.

Alfie Allen

This brown suit and patterned tie is a love-it-or-hate-it sort of thing, and TBH, I go back and forth.

Indira Varma

Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand) looks a little bit like she borrowed her grandmother's curtains to make this ruffled maxi dress, but she's actually pulling it off.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie rocks her Targaryen-blonde hair and frosty make up to match, and looks sophisticated AF in a slinky, embellished gown.

