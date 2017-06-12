Things are heating up/cooling down (depends which side of the Wall you are on, over on HBO's #GameofThrones, and the final 13 episode of the Ice and Fire saga are getting achingly close. The show may not be ending until 2019, and there is promise of up to five spin-off stories, but there is no denying that the bloody series we have come to love since 2011 is sadly reaching its end.

Well, turn that frown upside down, because the network has just released a first batch of promo photos to hint at what is to come over the next seven episodes. With dragons, daggers, and dicks just a stone's throw away, let's put our thinking caps on and find out more.

Warning: possible #GameofThronesspoilers ahead.

Queen For The Day

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

For starters, what's going on with the creepiest brother-sister combo since Ross accidentally kissed Monica on Friends? We may have already covered the Cersei and Jaime theory on their fates and their giant scratch map, but here we see the incestuous pairing planning their next move. Pictured on a great map of the Seven Kingdoms, we can assume that Cersei is asking for advice on where to send the substantial Lannister army. You may remember that the Season 6 finale blew up half of King's Landing to leave Cersei without a daughter-in-law (and inadvertently a son), but it also gave her a firm grasp on the Iron Throne.

While Season 7 looks to be a "let's get Cersei" season with everyone after her, don't forget that the Lannister crest still has immense power in Westeros. With the largest army out there, don't think it will be easy to topple our icy queen in the capitol. The promo image shows her rightly looking concerned — possibly charting the incoming army of dragons and Unsullied — but at least there is that classic Cersei resolve of sipping a glass of wine to calm your nerves.

There's Snow Place Like Home

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Elsewhere, Jon Snow finds himself purposefully striding toward somewhere. The world's mopiest bastard is looking as chirpy as ever! Not much can be gathered from the image, but with the recent clothing featurette teasing a large gathering of northern lords, Jon could be off to a very important meeting. Otherwise, there are rumors that Jon won't be spending long at Winterfell and will soon set off to find Daenerys, leaving his fiery red-headed sister Sansa in charge.

Wherever Jon has been/is going, he has packed his usual summer wardrobe and it is clearly snowing. The advancing army of White Walkers and changing seasons are also due to be addressed this year, and again the clothing promo has shown that even Winterfell can't escape the colder climes beyond the Wall. How long Jon sticks around for is unknown, but fans of the show are hoping for a Stark family reunion, with Arya making her way to Winterfell to meet Jon and Sansa.

Stop 'Dragon' Us Down

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Finally, we have our defiant mother of dragons finally making some headway toward that pointy chair. If you remember the tail end of last season, Queen #DaenerysTargaryen finally set sail for Westeros after some six seasons of milling around in deserts and fighting pits. Given the nautical backdrop of the picture, it looks like a fair assumption that this will be the first time we see Dany set foot on Westerosi soil (well, sand). There are some pretty big team-ups promised this season, so the big question now is, who will be there to meet her on her arrival?

With the winter — and the show — coming on July 16, there is now less than a month until we can hop on the back of a dragon and find it acceptable to punctuate every other sentence with the use of the "C-word." HBO is using its usual expansive marketing campaign to get us excited, but as one of the most anticipated shows on television, Game of Thrones will always be sitting pretty on that Iron Throne.

Check out the trailer for Season 7 of Game of Thrones and don't forget ur poll below!

Poll Are you excited for 'Game of Thrones' Season 7? Hell yeah - it is the best show on TV

No - it has lost its way

I'll see how it goes

(Source: Watchers on the Wall)