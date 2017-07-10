You guys, this if officially your one week warning — because Game of Thrones Season 7 is swooping onto HBO in exactly seven days! In the last few months, we've seen a lot of insane promotional material for the upcoming season, teasing a Stark reunion, Cersei's revenge, the war beyond the wall, and of course, Dany returning to Dragonstone. It's what we've all been waiting for since Season 1, and it's only one week away.

In the run up to the season premiere, a Greek promo has just been released which has provided us with even more clues surrounding the fight for the Iron Throne. Forget the Battle of the Bastards, because the #Lannisters are gearing up to battle the Dothraki — and #Daenery's now very adult dragons. Good luck with that.

Check out the Greek Game Of Thrones promo below:

Yeah, I'd be pretty concerned about being cooked alive in that suit of armor too...

The brief clips doesn't give much away about where the battle will take place, or when, but there is a possibility that Jamie Lannister is leading the charge — as was hinted at in previous trailers where we see the King Slayer galloping through a field of fire. After all, Jamie appears to be wearing the same armor as he does in the above promo.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: Giphy via HBO]

This scene doesn't look like it's set in King's Landing either, so the battle might potentially be taking place at Casterly Rock instead, which would make tactical sense for Dany and Tyrion — cut off the Lion's head before going for its heart in King's Landing. Having said this, it's quite clear that the Lannisters will be at the epicenter of many clashes this season, so it's hard to say which battles take place when and where.

Considering where Season 6 left off — the destruction of the House Tyrell, the victory of Winterfell, and the army of Dothraki finally crossing the Narrow Sea — this season has to be bigger and better than what has come before. By the looks of these #HBO promos though, you better wrap up warm, because winter is well and truly on its way.

Which season of Game of Thrones has been your favorite to far? Let us know in the comments!