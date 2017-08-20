Ever since they were first hatched back in Season 1, Game of Thrones fans have been contemplating which three characters would end up riding Daenerys Targaryen's scaly children. While Dany seemed guaranteed to ride one, characters including Jon Snow, Tyrion, Jaime Lannister, and the Night King were also rumored to saddle up the remaining two. Now, thanks to Episodes 5 and 6, the question has finally been answered.

Take a look below to familiarize yourself with the confirmed three heads of the dragon, and why each of their mounts is especially perfect for their rider.

Daenerys Targaryen — Drogon

'Game of Thrones' Season 7 [Credit: HBO]

Named after #Daenerys' deceased husband, Khal Drogo, the dragon Drogon was always guaranteed to be the Queen's personal mount. It was Drogon who climbed on Daenerys' shoulder and let out a screech in the Season 1 finale, and who was the first to be taught to breathe fire when commanded. Drogon was also the dragon who flew Daenerys to the hill top, close to where she was later surrounded by the Dothraki Khalasar. Despite being wounded a few times, including by the Sons of the Harpy and Cersei's Scorpion, Drogon seems to have fully recovered by Episode 6 and is clearly still capable of absolute carnage.

Jon Snow — Rhaegal

'Game of Thrones' Season 7 [Credit: HBO]

While #JonSnow is yet to bond with Rhaegal as he has with Drogon, the dragon still seems destined to be the King in the North's mount. This is especially reflected in Rhaegal's name, as he was named for Daenerys' elderst brother, Rhaegar Targaryen, who was revealed to be Jon Snow's true biological father in Season 6. While Drogon has always been fairly calm when Daenerys is near (unless wounded or eating), Rhaegal has always been more fiery (excuse the pun), lashing out when she visited the trio as they were chained in the catacombs.

With Jon Snow now more comfortable around the dragons — and having bent the knee to Daenerys — there's no doubt that he will encounter Rhaegal soon and find himself flying on a dragon of his very own for the first time.

The Night King — Viserion

'Game of Thrones' Season 7 [Credit: HBO]

Finally Episode 6 revealed the third rider would be none other than the Night King, a former First Man who was accidentally turned into a White Walker by the Children of the Forest. Having been reanimated by the White Walker, Viserion is a fitting mount for the Night King given that he was named for Dany's brother, Viserys, who was often more enemy than ally in Season 1 of Game of Thrones. There's also another factor that makes the #NightKing the natural third rider. The Game of Thrones book series is called A Song of Ice and Fire, while Dany is obviously the embodiment of fire, having been reborn in fire in Season 1, the Night King is ice personified. And, with a Stark mother and Targaryen father, Jon Snow is the one who straddles both worlds.

So, with fire and ice so evenly dispersed, the only question now is which element will triumph.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for the Season 7 finale August 27.

Do you think Daenerys and Jon stand a chance against the Night King and his army of White Walkers?