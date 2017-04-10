Everyone in the Known World is already out of the minds with excitement as we're gearing up for the unveiling of #GameOfThrones Season 7. It looks like #HBO is just as excited as the rest of us! In addition to the recent Season 7 promo "The Long Walk", they've just unveiled three different commercials for their network, each of which featured delightful snippets of Game of Thrones characters in their Season 7 best.

Let's cut right to the chase and start with the best of the best. In one ad, set to the tune of Lorde's banging new single "Green Light," we actually saw some never-before-seen footage of Daenerys in Season 7. From the looks of things, Daenerys is in some well-fortified place, which — if you're buying into our speculation (and you should) — is most likely Dragonstone, Stannis Baratheon's old crib and the ancestral seat of House Targaryen.

Check out the full ad right now. The Daenerys clip starts at 1:02.

She's asking someone the question:

"Shall we begin?"

The answer to which is obviously "hells yes!" The question is, who is she talking to? Could it be her faithful right hand man, Tyrion? Or is it perhaps a new acquaintance — maybe the easy-on-the-eyes new King in the North? We'll just have to wait to find out.

The trailer also included a second showing of some footage we had seen before in an earlier HBO trailer. The split second shots show Jon, Sansa and Arya, all wearing their best Dont F*ck With Me faces.

Here it is again in gif form, in case you needed the reminder.

In addition to this trailer, HBO has also released two clips featuring the stars of all its major shows. The celebs are all dressed as their characters, which is great news for costume fanatics, because it gives us a closer look at a lot of our favorite Game of Thrones characters in their Season 7 garb.

See for yourself in the pics below.

Jaime Lannister

Looks like the Kingslayer is still short one hand.

Daenerys Targaryen

Hold on a minute, Khaleesi is speaking. And looking ravishing in the House Targaryn colors and with that snazzy three-headed dragon chainlink sash.

Tormund Giantsbane

Tormund is still showing signs of frost from North of the Wall.

Sansa Stark

RIP to that dead animal wrapped around Lady Stark, and to anyone that dares to underestimate the Princess in the North.

Bran Stark

It's just Bran, warging away.

Jon Snow

You know nothing, King in the North.

Cersei Lannister

The lion's head sigil under her neck and the Iron Throne-like crown on her head are regal AF.

Hodor

Hodor! Does this mean he's alive?! Probably not, but it's nice to see him, nonetheless.

Tyrion Lannister

Lookin' good, Mr. Hand of the Queen. Also, notice that there is not a single Lannister sign left in the clothing of Lord Tywin's youngest son.

Arya Stark

She's back. Arya's dressed like a true Stark, albeit more like her brothers than like Princess Sansa. She's brandishing Needle and looks fierce as ever.

The Hound

The Hound is most definitely still alive.

Daenerys Targaryen

Just in case you didn't get the memo, Queen Daenerys is in it to win it this season.

Want more HBO? Check out the full clip of "HBO: It's What Connects Us (Version 1)" below.

Here's "HBO: It's What Connects Us (Version 2)":

'Game of Thrones' Season 7 will premiere on July 16, 2017 on HBO.