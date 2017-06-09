After our longest wait yet, the much anticipated seventh season of Game Of Thrones is drawing closer and closer, with teasers, images and spoilers swirling around the internet with more ferocity than a blizzard north of The Wall.

With Season 7 of #GameofThrones set to be three episodes shorter than previous seasons, fans were left feeling slightly shortchanged by the change, however some recently revealed information about the length of Season 7 episodes are bound to turn those frowns upside down.

Game of Thrones fan site, Watchers on the Wall have been keeping a watchful eye over the #HBO website recently and have now revealed the scheduled run time for each episode of the entire season. Not only do things look pretty good for the season as a whole, but they look particularly good for the final two episode which are both record-length for the series! Check it out:

Yep, we're getting a one hour and 21 minute long finale episode — that's longer than some movies! Impressively, the finale is set to be a whole 13 minutes longer than the previous longest episode, the Season 6 finale, "The Winds of Winter."

In terms of the average of the entire season, the Season 7 runtime comes to 7 hours and 20 minutes, which works out to 63 minutes an episode — something that Watchers on the Wall reports is eight minutes longer than the typical Game of Thrones episode. So while Season 7 is much shorter than previous seasons, the long runtimes essentially make up a whole extra episode, so basically we're getting eight episodes smashed into seven — not bad at all! Now, bring on the premiere.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Season 7 on July 16.

Poll Are you annoyed by the shorter season of Game of Thrones? Kind of, but mainly for my own selfish desire to have the show run as long as it possibly can.

No, it means the series will be exactly as long as needed and have no unnecessary storylines.

Yes, why can't HBO just make it 24 episodes long like a season of The Big Bang Theory!?

Source: Watchers on the Wall