After concluding its sixth season in an explosive fashion, #GameOfThronesSeason7 has become possibly the most anticipated TV event of the year. With Cersei the reigning Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Daenerys headed for Westeros and Jon Snow's heritage finally revealed, we can hardly contain our excitement for the next chapter in the fantasy saga.

While we've already been treated to several teasers, there are still several months to go before we can take the black and resume our Night's Watch when Game Of Thrones returns in July.

To tide us over until then, HBO has released several brand new Season 7 photos, giving us our first official look at what comes next on #GoT. Check them out below:

Daenerys Arrives In Dragonstone

And she's wearing an "I came here to chew bubble gum and kick ass. And I'm all out of bubble gum" dress.

Daenerys Wears Targaryen Colors In Her New Throne Room

...and she'll kick those asses wearing the colors of House Targaryen.

Jaime Takes His Place Beside Queen Cersei

But will Cersei fall into madness as Dany and Jon come for her crown?

Jon Snow Takes A Trip To The Catacombs

And he's owning his "I know nothing" expression in the process.

A Girl Is Arya Stark Of Winterfell, And She's Back

But where will Season 7 take Arya? We're guessing she'll return to Winterfell but perhaps she'll go further afield and cross some more names of her list?

Sansa And Baelish Are Still Working Together

And much like before, Baelish keeps his allies close... but how long before he double-crosses the Starks?

Lady Lyanna Mormont Is Back

And she's looking as fierce as ever. We see you hovering in the background, Lord Baelish — you don't want to cross this young lady.

Tormund Is Still Infatuated With Brienne

Hashtag Bormund forever.

Davos Takes His Duties Very Seriously

With a facial expression like that, you wouldn't dare cross Davos. Melisandre found that out the hard way.

What's Next For Bran And Meera?

After losing Hodor in Season 6, Bran is without his best friend. Will the young warg's special abilities take him on a new adventure in Season 7?

The Hound Moves On

And we couldn't be happier to see him (and most likely his love for chicken) back in action this season.

Tyrion Is Ready To Take On Westeros Once More

The Hand of the Queen pin is looking pretty good on Tyrion.

Missandei Is Ready Too

Missandei may be Dany's right hand woman but she's also looking like a Queen herself.

Lord Varys Being Lord Varys

He's everywhere and he's watching everything. Will Dany be able to trust the Spider?

Gilly And Sam Do Some Research

Sam's love of books has always been apparent and, with the discovery of the library in Season 6, he's set to become even more knowledgeable in Season 7. Could he be a secret hero that helps the kingdom?

Game Of Thrones returns to HBO July 16th 2017.

