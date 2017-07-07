As snow fell and two long-lost siblings embraced, a stillness settled over Castle Black — albeit briefly — providing a brief respite from the gruesome battle to gain control of Westeros and the impending chaos of Winter's arrival. Jon Snow and Sansa Stark were reunited in the last season of Game of Thrones for the first time since the hit show's first-ever episode, "Winter Is Coming," both irreversibly changed from their experiences over those eventful years.

The stillness from that moment was fleeting. After their reunion, it was back to reality as the pair clashed while preparing a strategy for the conflict of all conflicts, the Battle of the Bastards. At the time, Sansa (Sophie Turner) disagreed with Jon's (Kit Harington) approach as the Stark's were vastly outnumbered, but Jon didn't pay attention to her concerns, instead deciding to go into battle against the odds.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, #JonSnow actor Kit Harington explained that there will be "definite tension between them right from the first scene" of #GameofThrones Season 7, thanks to the "same problems" mentioned above, as Sansa continues to question Jon's command, while Jon still doesn't give his sister a fair hearing. He said:

"As far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we’ll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling."

A Power Struggle Of Epic Proportions

The two words that really stand out are "power" and "struggling" (well, so does "squabbling," only because it's a phonetically-pleasing word). Last season, after the disagreement mentioned above, Sansa liaised with Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) behind Jon's back, arranging for back-up from the Knights of the Vale, a move that betrayed Jon's trust.

Despite being morally questionable, Sansa demonstrated some seriously savvy political strategy, a far cry from the youngster she was when her and Jon were last together. Following Jon's election as King in the North, Harington's comments imply that #Sansa will continue to express her opposing opinion on the next course of action. To make the potential fallout even greater, he also revealed that fans will witness a more confident version of Jon Snow in Season 7. He added:

"It's a nice change for me this season, he talks more, he's more sure of himself. He doesn't just know what he's got to do but he's more sure of what he's saying — whereas before there was always some fear and doubt. I've gotten to enjoy not just grunting."

With Sansa's political astuteness clashing with Jon's newfound resilience, this power struggle could lead to the confirmation of a popular theory in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, with the influence of one of the game's most cunning players, Littlefinger. The power-hungry Lord has made no secret of his desire to rule the Iron Throne with Sansa at his side, as he told her last season, and although Sansa rejected his advances, if Jon continues to neglect her, she could switch allegiance.

Will Sansa Betray Her Brother?

This would explain a potential spoiler-hint from HBO last year, in the form of a mock-election website with a special Game of Thrones theme. The site asks who should be responsible for ruling the Seven Kingdoms, highlighting a number of candidates (Cersei, Jon Snow, Daenerys and Littlefinger), each of whom has a supporter. Who is Littlefinger's supporter? Sansa Stark.

However the struggle plays out, though, it will all be redundant once winter arrives and the White Walkers descend. As all the key players get closer and closer as the finale approaches, Harington revealed that each will have "a bigger slice of the pie" and feature onscreen much more than previous seasons. He added:

"A lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you’re used to seeing on Thrones — it was a plodding slow machine and it’s now turning into a thriller. It’s quite exciting how it ramps up speeds up toward a dangerous climax."

Will Sansa betray Jon Snow and choose Littlefinger in Game of Thrones Season 7?

