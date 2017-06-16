The anticipation for Game of Thrones Season 7 is palpable, and fans are itching to step back into the world of Westeros and learn what will become of their favorite characters. When Season 6 ended, the board was set for Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and Cersei Lannister to converge on the Iron Throne in King’s Landing, but there is still a long journey to discovering the fate of the Seven Kingdoms.

Besides setting the stage for a world-changing confrontation, Game of Thrones Season 6 revealed something that fans had speculated upon for a long time, when it was confirmed that Jon Snow was really the son of Lynna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. This revelation changes the game, and gives Jon Snow a strong claim to the Iron Throne.

Although we learned Jon Snow’s lineage, Game of Thrones Season 6 cleverly dropped the audio track when Lynna told a young Ned Stark what Jon’s birth name was. Fans assumed they would have to wait a while before learning Jon Snow’s real name, but thanks to an eagle-eyed Reddit user, it looks like we have learned the truth earlier than we expected.

Jon Snow's Birth Name Revealed?

@dadddyrhaegar Isaac Hempstead interview in Upcoming Empire Magazine!! Jon Snow Real name!! pic.twitter.com/61VYsdo5hF — Travis McIntyer (@TraviTravMc) June 16, 2017

Reddit User theshivsharma dropped an image in the Freefolk subreddit page from the July 2017 Empire Magazine preview, which contains a huge spoiler. The blurb in the Empire article addresses the fact that Bran uncovered the truth behind Jon Snow’s lineage, and then it seemingly reveals the new King of the North's birth name:

"As we saw in the last episode of Season 6, Bran's psychic time-travelling 'greensight' revealed the true nature of Jon's birth heritage and his real name: Jaehaerys Targaryen."

While it seems that Jon Snow’s birth name might be Jaehaerys Targaryen, no one at HBO has confirmed it. However, the name does line up with a theory that spawned from someone reading Lynna’s lips during the Game of Thrones Season 6 finale.

The History Of The Name Jaehaerys Targaryen

While fans knew that Jon Snow’s surname was Targaryen, the first name Jaehaerys is interesting and very fitting for the character. If Jaehaerys Targaryen is really Jon’s birth name, he would be the third of his name, and he would be named after two of his ancestors who both ruled Westeros.

Jaehaerys Targaryen I was known as ‘The Wise,’ ‘The Conciliator,’ and ‘The Old King', and his reign was prosperous. Following his namesake, Jaehaerys Targaryen II also reigned over the Seven Kingdoms, and though his time on the throne was short, he brought stability to the realm and improved the relations between the houses that were damaged by his predecessor, Aegon V.

While fans are familiar with the Mad King, and other Targaryens who were a stain on their house, the name goes back for centuries. It would make sense that Lynna Stark would name her son Jaehaerys, because it is a traditional Valyrian name that carries honor with it.

We must wait to find out if Jon’s name really is Jaehaerys Targaryen, but for now it seems like a perfect fit for the new King of the North. Game of Thrones Season 7 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet, and we cannot wait to see how everything plays out.

