Once again, HBO has rewarded the faith and patience of devout Game of Thrones fans across the land with another sizzling snippet of what's to come in Season 7. This is the second official trailer we've gotten, but if it's possible, it's even more packed with juicy tidbits, potential spoilers, and enough stuff to keep us happily ensconced in fan theories until July 16. Let's break this down piece by piece to find out what we'll be dealing with in the upcoming season.

If you haven't seen the Game of Thrones Trailer #2 yet, here it is. Enjoy.

Jon Snow Is Pleading With Daenerys For Help

While we don't get to see the King in the North come face to face with the Dragon Queen, there is little doubt about who he could be talking to. Cersei wouldn't be so quick to listen to Ned Stark's bastard talk about overcoming differences. In order to have any chance of defeating the wight army, Jon needs Daenerys's cooperation — and her dragons. He tells her:

"For centuries, our families fought together against their common enemies, despite their differences. Together. We need to do the same if we're going to survive, because the enemy is real. It's always been real."

Clearly, the biggest enemy on Jon's mind is the big kahuna — the Night King and his army of the dead. What we don't know, of course, is how Daenerys will choose to respond.

Bran Is Back At Winterfell

Bran and Meera at the Wall 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Early on, we get this clear shot of Meera having dragged Bran in his sled all the way back down to the Wall. Later on, we see Bran sitting in a fancy new wheelchair, parked safely in the Godswood at Winterfell! If you have any doubt that that's where the last remaining Stark son might be, compare it to the shot of Sansa in the godswood in the beginning. Also consider the fact that home is the only only place where Bran would have been able to acquire such an ingenious and expensive design. The only thing between the Wall and Winterfell would have been Castle Black, and they're hardly known for being a hotbed of adept craftsmen who can afford to be generous with resources.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Bran might finally be home, but that doesn't mean he's safe. The Night King is clearly still watching him. Will Bran be the one to lead the White Walkers south of the Wall?

And who is this new maester? Poor Maester Luwin is long dead. Vanity Fair speculated that this is the Bolton's maester, Wolkan, while others suggest that it might be the Three-Eyed Raven, returned in a flashback, dream or enchantment of some kind.

Daenerys Is Cleaning House

Daenerys ripping down Baratheon banner 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

What's the first thing you do when you move back into your ancestral castle that had been forcibly stolen by a hammer-wielding usurper and his religious fanatic younger brother? You take out the trash, obviously. As Daenerys enters the throne room at Dragonstone, she sizes up the Baratheon banner that's hanging there — red with a golden stag and a heart — and easily rips it down. There is not a single legitimate Baratheon remaining (unless you believe this theory about Gendry being Cersei's son). House Baratheon is gone, and House Targaryen will never let it rise again. The Queen is clearly in her element this season, as we can see from not one but two shots of her riding Drogon into battle at 1:16 and 1:26.

Grey Worm Is Leading The Attack On Casterly Rock

Grey Worm at Casterly Rock 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

It might be hard to recognize Casterly Rock, the seat of House Lannister, just from this little drainage hole in the wall, but that is exactly where this shot must be. We know from the previous trailer that Daenerys and her Unsullied will actually be able to go through with Robb Stark's plan to storm Casterly Rock. It makes sense that Grey Worm would try his luck recreating their successful attack on Meereen, which also made use of sewers and drainage pipes.

Unsullied storming Casterly Rock 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Could Beric Dondarrion Be Azor Ahai?

Beric Dondarrion with Flaming Sword 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Arguably the most O.M.F.G. moment for those obsessed with #GameOfThrones theories came at 1:06, when Beric Dondarrion appeared, North of the Wall, very much alive and wielding a FLAMING SWORD. A flaming sword is a pretty cool visual in any case, but in the case of Game of Thrones, it evokes imagery of just one thing: the Last Hero, Azor Ahai. If you're not familiar with the ancient Westerosi and Essosi legends, you can learn more about them in the video below. But all you need to know for know is that Azor Ahai is the legendary hero that saved the world from the Long Night the last time the White Walkers reared their ugly, frozen heads, and Azor Ahai carried a flaming sword called Lightbringer. Melisandre was convinced that Stannis Baratheon was this hero, but now she thinks it's probably Jon Snow. Other fans are convinced it has to be Daenerys. But now, Beric Dondarrion, who — like Jon Snow — has also come back from the dead, seems like a pretty solid contender for the title of Last Hero II.

Of course, what's also possible is that Beric has crafted his flaming sword himself, or just borrowed one from the late Stannis Baratheon, and simply believes himself to be the Last Hero reborn. Both the sword and the delusion will make him extremely useful in the fight against the White Walkers, but would also serve as a strong warning to Jon that if you start to come back from the dead too many times, your mind starts to go.

Euron's Ships Are Sailing Into King's Landing

Euron sailing into Kings Landing 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

It looks like Uncle Euron made good on his promise of creating 1,000 ships, but he's giving them to the wrong queen. As the Silence and the rest of his fleet pull into King's Landing, this seems like a pretty clear indication that Dany rebuffed his disgusting offer. While it's a relief that our beloved Khaleesi won't be forming an alliance with this vile pirate anytime soon, it's more than a little worrisome that Cersei now has her hands on a substantial armada.

The Hound Is In The North And The South

The Hound North of the Wall 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

We get one clear shot of Sandor "The Hound" Clegane's scarred face North of the Wall, which must mean he's part of Jon Snow & Company, who appear to be getting their asses handed to them by the White Walkers North of the Wall. We also get another shot of his silhouette against the sun, meaning he must have returned South at some point, too. If he's in the South and ready to fight, does this mean he's there to stage an epic showdown with his brutal, brobdingnagian brother Gregor, a.k.a. The Mountain? Will we finally get Clegane Bowl in Season 7?

The Hound in the South 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

A Time For Wolves

The final voiceover comes from Sansa, possibly in response to Littlefinger's earlier monologue:

"When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives."

Book readers will be thrilled to see these words, initially spoken by Ned Stark to Arya in the first ASOIAF book, A Game of Thrones. While it might seem like a bleak sentiment, much like "Winter is coming," the phrase is actually an affirmation of Stark strength. Individual Starks have died — and may still die — but House Stark will never be defeated.

What did you find most interesting from the latest Game of Thrones trailer?