Every day is one day closer to the inevitable finale of HBO's Game of Thrones. Unfortunately, that day won't come for another two years. But in the meantime, that doesn't mean that we can't remain excited for it, especially with the fact that HBO has just announced who is set to direct the final episodes of the series.

With unbelievably only six episodes left to go, the task of directing said episodes has been charged to four people who are already well known for their successes on the show: Miguel Sapochnik, David Nutter, and creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Each of these four has made some sort of impact on Game of Thrones as a whole. With Nutter, he just so happened to have directed three of the most talked about episodes in the entire series, 'The Rains of Castamere' 'The Dance of Dragons' and 'Mother's Mercy.' Each of these episodes has some memorable moment in them, such as the death of Shireen Baratheon and Cersei Lannister's walk of shame. But without a doubt the two biggest twists that Nutter dealt to the fans in these episodes were the deaths of Robb Stark at the Red Wedding and the death of Jon Snow by traitors of the Night's Watch.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Sapochnik, on the other hand, has directed three of the most critically acclaimed episodes of the the show, with his work on Jon encountering the Night King in 'Hardhome', giving fans beautifully shot moments during 'Battle of the Bastards', and absolutely everything that was in 'The Winds of Winter'.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

As great as those two directorial announcements were though, they weren't the biggest announcement. That would be that Benioff and Weiss are finally directing episodes of the show. For years now, the two have been known as the writers and creators of the show. While they always had some major say in the final outcome, they were never behind the camera as the directors.

But now that has changed, as the pair are set to sit in the director's iron throne, hopefully being in charge of the closing moments of the show. For the past seven years now, Benioff and Weiss have been incredibly invested in Game of Thrones, and everything that has gone into it. It is their baby, and for them to close out the series as directors would be especially appropriate, a fitting end for the ones with whom the show began.

In the meantime, since fans have so long to wait, the best thing to do is to go back and watch the entire series over a few times, and appreciate what a phenomenon these four men have made the show, as well as be excited for whats to come.

So what do you think? Are you excited to see these four direct the final episodes of Game of Thrones? Sound off in the comments!