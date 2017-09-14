As the lone wolf dies and the pack survives, the snow is finally starting to fall on HBO's Game of Thrones. After an abridged penultimate season, fans may have to wait a full two years before we get the show's final run of just six episodes. However, completing eight seasons of slaughter and sex — as well as rounding off #GeorgeRRMartin's saga that started in 1996 — we are sharpening our knives for what is sure to be one hell of an ending.

That being said, #GameofThronesSeason 7 has a case of letting Ser Pounce out of the bag as HBO was inundated with a deluge of script and episode leaks. Thankfully, the network has looked into the flames and seems to have learned its lesson with an ironclad way to ensure secrecy for the most anticipated finale to grace the modern age of television.

The Pointy Endings

Reported by The Morning Call, HBO president Casey Bloys spoke at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to reveal that those crafty execs will be putting on their many faces to fox spoiler hounds with multiple endings:

“I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens. You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

While we shouldn't expect wholly different episodes to make their way onto the DVD features, there will clearly be some different takes on the finale. So, what can Thrones fans take from this news? Basically, someone big is going to die!

If you think about it, the ability to film multiple endings implies that the final scenes will just be a variation on the same story, but swapping key roles. Looking at the film Clue, or the "who's in the coffin" saga from Lost, multiple endings were filmed to keep the big reveal a secret. Most memorably, the Dallas saga of "Who shot J.R." famously wrapped up with the 1980 episode “Who Done It," which used multiple endings and still remains one of the best episodes of TV ever. Presumably the Thrones finale will see alternate versions of someone sitting on that pointy chair. Whether it be Dany, Jon, or the Night King remains to be seen, but it is really anyone's guess.

Given the massive leaky bucket that was Season 7, you can't blame the network for employing their own army of Unsullied to ensure we don't go through the same spoiler smörgåsbord as this year. However, even with Game of Thrones being pirated a mere seven billion times, it still held its own golden crown of ratings supremacy. So, you have to ask if we really need all the secrecy of a Littlefinger coup to protect the final season.

The likes of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have already revealed how the show's biggest stars don't know if they are up for the chop, and it looks like the multiple endings scenario means that even Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke won't know who lives and who dies until we do. While it is sure to cost a pretty penny to undergo multiple filming sessions, it isn't like HBO's biggest show is short of the cash to do it. Sure, can't make a CGI direwolf, but can film multiple endings — go figure!

Check out all the Easter Eggs you might have missed from the Season 7 finale and don't forget our poll below:

Poll Does Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones' really need so much secrecy? No - it is overkill

Yes - you can't blame HBO

Who really cares?

(Source: The Morning Call)