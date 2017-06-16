Last week vigilant Game of Thrones fans were treated to a special behind-the-scenes peek at the costumes of Season 7 and an interview with head costume designer Michele Clapton. Now we've gotten another special edition teaser, this time deep diving into the special effects that make everything from lavish sets to fire-breathing dragons come alive.

If you haven't seen the clip, you can watch it right here.

Sam Conway, the special effects supervisor for Game of Thrones, gets in front of the camera to talk about how he became interested in special effects as a young boy, following his father around the workshop. He makes some meaningful observations about how SFX have come a long way since those days, and FX artists have a big responsibility to make stuff look good on camera while keeping everyone safe. While all that stuff would be interesting to most ordinary people, what's even more intriguing for #GameOfThrones fans is the behind-the-scenes shots that make up most of the video.

In a show as CGI-heavy as Game of Thrones, seeing before-and-after special effects images and videos is always intriguing. But in this particular vid, we may have seen just enough of the "after" footage to deduce some juicy tidbits about Game of Thrones Season 7.

Warning: This post doesn't contain spoilers, exactly. Just a lot of savvy speculation and detailed analysis coupled with an obscene amount of Game of Thrones knowledge. Of course, if it's just the straight-up spoilers you're after, we've got those too.

A Fire At Sea

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

A big part of this special effects featurette shows Conway and his colleagues working on what appears to be a large ship. Who do we know that's currently cruising on the CGI sea? That's right, Daenerys and her enormous fleet are sailing toward the banks of Westeros, and based on these clips, it's clear that we're going to catch up with them while they're still in transit.

If Dany rebuffs Euron's marriage proposal, there's probably not a whole lot he can do to compete with the dragon queen — or is there? Based on the books, some fans suspect that Euron is in possession of an enchanted horn called Dragonbinder, which has the ability to control dragons. Obviously he hasn't had the chance to test it yet, but if he does and it works, he might be able to get Dany's babies to turn on their mother. Whoever the dragons are barbecuing, we can see from these clips that two people are going to go splashing overboard. We also get another clip of a dumbstruck Theon Greyjoy (the same one we saw in the trailer). That is not the face of someone who's on the winning side...

Dany's Riding Into Battle

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Ok, so Daenerys perched on a dragon isn't exactly anything new or spoilerific, but it's still good to know she'll be driving the action in Season 7. Plus she's sporting her shiny new Targaryen crest chain, which we should keep an eye out for in street style blogs this fall. Even without the CGI, she looks majestic AF, no?

Battle Of The Frozen Bastards

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

North of the wall, the Night King and his cronies are strutting around like the ultimate action movie cliche, seemingly unfazed by the fire that's one of the only ways to kill or at least maim them. In the trailer, we saw Jon and Tormund running for dear life somewhere north of the Wall, so it seems as good a guess as any that they could be two of the ones trapped in the ring of fire.

Disaster At Castle Black

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Based on the two guys shivering in black, this particular shot seems like it might be at Castle Black, the seat of the Nights Watch. While most of the Game of Thrones sets are created with CGI, this still looks pretty damn sparse. The random flaming torches and blacked background might indicate that these guys are survivors of a horrible attack against the Watchers on the Wall. Since the Nights Watch is neutral, there's no one in the Seven Kingdoms that would bother laying siege to Castle Black. Jon Snow already made peace with the Wildlings and let them through to the South, so that seems an unlikely enemy as well. Simple process of elimination means it's gotta be those wicked White Walkers, reopening their conquest of Westeros from the top down.

Will The Wall Come Down In Season 7?

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Winter is coming, which means snow is bound to fall in more areas than one. This chunk of charred and cracked yet lightly powdered land could just be a spot in the Riverlands, like one of the rocky areas where Arya left the Hound for dead. It could also be the cliffs of Dragonstone. But what if it's something much, much worse? If the White Walkers are launching an attack on Castle Black, it means they have their sights set on total destruction. With the Nights Watch out of commission — not that they were ever really a worthy opponent to the Night King, but still — there's only one other major obstacle standing in their way: The Wall.

"But the Wall is way taller than that tiny hill!" you say. And yes, you're right. But this is the special effects video, remember? This image also has an FX guy on the top sprinkling white powder everywhere. It's clearly not the final result that we're going to ever see on the show. Who's to say it isn't a close up of the Wall after the White Walkers get their sorcerous hands on it?

"But wouldn't the wall just melt away instead of cracking like athlete's foot?" Another valid point. Maybe, but the truth is, it's a magical creation to begin with. We don't know how exactly it would look if it were to come tumbling down.

Then again, maybe it's just a shot of some cliffs north of the Wall, like the ones we see Jon and Tormund running in front of in the trailer. Who knows?

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]