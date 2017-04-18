The House Bolton may be dead, wiped out by the Starks in the Battle of the Bastards, but even death can't keep a man like Roose Bolton off the battlefield for long.

Michael McElhatton, who played Daddy Bolton with exquisitely nasty conviction in Game Of Thrones, just confirmed that he has a role in #JusticeLeague — and while singing Zack Snyder's praises, also shared a few tantalizing details about exactly what to expect from the tone of DC's supersized, highly-anticipated team-up epic. (The word "dark" was used — no bonus points for predicting that one!)

McElhatton didn't reveal his exact role in Justice League, but said "the scene I did [is] the big opening scene," and we know already that the opening scene of the movie is a historical flashback to an enormous battle sequence between the military forces off Apokolips and various armies from Earth, notably Atlanteans and Themyscirans.

More Justice League:

That suggests old man Roose is probably a warrior from Atlantis or from Apokolips. At the end of that battle, the three Mother Boxes are taken and scattered in hiding places across Earth (that's what Steppenwolf is hunting in the present day), so in his own way McElhatton plays an important part in Justice League.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

He also spoke a little about the tone of Zack Snyder's movie:

"There is probably going to be a lot more humor in [Justice League], I think [that's] probably the main difference from [BvS] ... I found the scene I did was pretty dark actually in its tone, but in a good way. It was comic booky, but I think you can thread a certain amount of humor through it ... Snyder knows exactly what he wants. He absolutely adores those [comic books]."

Despite containing quite a lot of epic comic book imagery, Batman v Superman didn't really feel like a comic book movie, so this new description gives me further hope that Snyder might really get it right this time.

Justice League is actually looking like a mini Game Of Thrones reunion at this point, between Roose Bolton, Mance Rayder (Ciarán Hinds, who plays Steppenwolf in JL) and of course Khal Drogo, slipping on a wet suit and pretending to be Aquaman — and that's absolutely fine by me.

Justice League hits theaters November 17. Do you have faith in Zack Snyder to deliver the DC epic we're all dreaming of?

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

(Source: Screen Rant)