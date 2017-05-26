Finally, we have some details regarding Game of Thrones upcoming seventh season. Okay, maybe not a lot to go off of but we at least have a trailer and a few photos to hold us over for the next few weeks. Even better, the latest photos featured on the latest cover of Entertainment Weekly gave us something that many fans are eager to see—a Stark reunion!

Long live the Starks! Weve reunited Jon, Sansa, Arya and Bran for our #GameOfThrones covers this week: https://t.co/Wqk8xvjesu pic.twitter.com/5qUJz1kJ9d — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 25, 2017

A number of alternate covers and photos present Jon Snow (#KitHarington), Arya (#MaisieWilliams), Sansa (#SophieTurner), and Bran (#IsaacHempsteadWright) smiling and posing together for the first time in a long time. Seeing them all in the same spot is refreshing considering the Sansa and Jon Snow reunion was one of the sweetest moments in the show's history. One could only hope we can see these shots play out on the small screen. But these covers reveal something more.

Arya's Weapon Is One We've Seen Before

One small detail you may not notice right away lies on Arya's hip. Seemingly the focal point of the group cover and solo shot, there is a dagger on her hip. But this isn't just any old dagger.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: Entertainment Weekly]

#GameofThrones super-fans will look at that dagger and recognize it as the one that was used in Bran's assassination attempt in the series' first season. While Bran was in a coma, an assassin hired by Joffrey came to Winterfell and tried to kill him with a dagger but was ultimately killed by Bran's direwolf, Summer.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

The previous owner of the dagger was Tyrion, which added more tension between House Stark and House Lannister regarding who was responsible for the crusade. Littlefinger was the last one to have it in his possession (you know, when he tried to kill Ned Stark), so how does Arya have it? There's a chance she gets it from Littlefinger on her journey back to Winterfell. Without Needle, she needs a new primary weapon for death-dealing.

Could It Play A Role In The Coming Battle Against The White Walkers?

It's also important to note the dagger is made from Valyrian steel which is one of the only substances that can kill White Walkers. It could point to the upcoming battle that Arya is likely to find herself involved in alongside her siblings. Could it come into play later in the season in a more significant way? Perhaps by saving Arya's (or one of her sibling's) lives at an opportune time? It would be poetic, considering how often the dagger has been used to attempt to kill one of the Starks throughout the course of the show.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

The dragonbone hilt and style of the dagger definitely resembles the one used early in the season so there must be a reason why it is so prominently shown in the photos. Thankfully we don't have much longer to wait.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO July 16, 2017.

