Like the recent VFX breakdown of the fantastically bleak "Beyond The Wall" episode, the Game Of Thrones gods have bestowed us with a breakdown of the insane loot train attack from "The Spoils Of War". This time there's a hell of a lot more fire, as well as vistas transformed into battlefields and a Dothraki horde stampeding through as they are multiplied by computer wizardry.

Credit for the VFX work here goes to Iloura, an Australian company who previously worked on "The Battle Of The Bastards" as well as the live action Ghost In The Shell and the Ghostbusters remake. This video gives us the opportunity to see how all the hard work of the people on the ground are melded with VFX to give us the scope that you see in the finished shot.

So. Much. Fire. In this episode, Game Of Thrones broke the record for burning the most amount of people in a single shot. Yay! In this VFX breakdown, you can also see the sheer amount of people, cameras and equipment needed to make these shots the phenomenal scenes that we end up viewing. Below you can see in detail the combination of shots as well as real fire and extra added fire and smoke.

We've got a good long wait to dream about what they're going to come up with for the final season, hopefully the battles will take it even a step further than the insane season seven scenes. Anyone else extremely excited for a dragon fight?

So many of the shots may be finished with VFX, but it's amazing how much of the show is absolutely real. If you want a reminder of the incredible video the HBO shared with us a little while ago showing how the logistics of the scene were pulled together then here it is.

Tell us in the comments: Did this computer wizardry trick you into thinking this was real?

(Source: io9)