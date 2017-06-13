Another day, another Game of Thrones fan theory about questionable parentage. Most recently, fans flipped their lids over the prospect of Gendry being Cersei's secret son, making him the only only legitimate child of the King and Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. There was the theory about Meera Reed being the other clandestine offspring of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, but that one got debunked in the Season 6 finale when we found out the definitive truth about Jon Snow. The theory that Tyrion is the bastard of Mad King Aerys Targaryen is still my own personal favorite, but now there's a new theory being thrown into the mix, courtesy of YouTuber and #GameOfThrones theorist The Last Harpy. In his video "The Secret Son," The Last Harpy asks the compelling question: Is Robyn Arryn secretly the bastard son of Lysa Tully and Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish? Now, let's look at the evidence.

Who Is Robin Arryn's Real Father?

As it stands now, Robin, sometimes called "Sweetrobin" — or Robert, in the books — is believed to be the legitimate son of Lysa Tully and Jon Arryn. Jon and Lysa's marriage was arranged to cement the alliance between the Tullys of Riverrun and the Arryns of the Eyrie during Robert's Rebellion. Jon Arryn had been a father figure to his two wards, Ned Stark and Robert Baratheon, so we know there was a huge age gap between Lysa and Jon. In the first book, A Game of Thrones, Lysa states plainly that her late husband was unable to give her healthy children, whether because of his age or some other malady. She says:

"Jon did his duty in the bedchamber but he could no more give me pleasure than he could give me children. His seed was old and weak. All my babies died but Robert — three girls and two boys."

While Lysa didn't hesitate to marry Jon, doing her duty to her house, her heart always belonged to another: Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish. It's no secret that Petyr had eyes only for Lysa's sister Catelyn. While his deep affection for Lady Stark might have kept him from dallying around in his own brothels, who's to say it kept him from engaging in a borderline incestuous tryst with Cat 2.0, i.e. her younger sister?

Spoilers ahead for A Song of Ice and Fire Book III A Storm of Swords.

After she became betrothed to Brandon Stark, Petyr professed his love to Catelyn at a feast. She rejected him outright, and Petyr proceeded to get steaming drunk. Once he had been put to bed, Lysa crawled in bed with him and Petyr — believing her to be Catelyn — took her virginity. After Petyr had his ass handed to him in a duel with Brandon Stark, Lysa nursed him back to health and they slept together again. Lysa became pregnant and told her father the news, hoping it would sway him to allow them to marry. Hoster Tully was firm in his decision: Petyr was too lowborn to wed his daughter, and he forced Lysa to abort the baby.

Therefore, we know that Lysa and Petyr are able to conceive a child together, while it seems probable that Jon Arryn may have been barren. Before Lysa and Petyr are about to be married in Season 4, Lysa tells Petyr:

"I want to share your bed tonight, my sweet. I want us to make another child, a brother for Robert or a sweet little daughter."

Another child? As in, a second conception, or a third? While Lysa could have been using the word "brother" in place of "half-brother," as the Stark children sometimes did for Jon Snow, we know that such an important distinction is rarely made by accident. It seems possible that she means to conceive a full brother for Robyn with Petyr — his true father.

If all that still isn't enough to convince you, consider Robin's dark hair. George R.R. Martin regularly uses hair color as an indicator of paternity. Jon Arryn's hair was blonde, while Lysa's is the classic Tully auburn. But Robin has dark hair, just like Petyr Baelish. Petyr, Lysa and Jon were all together in King's Landing while Jon was the Hand of the King, so it would have provided plenty of opportunity for Petyr and Lysa to carry out a secret affair.

Does it make a difference whether or not Robin is Littlefinger's child? Not particularly. Littlefinger is already Robin's regent and in command of the Knights of the Vale. It's unlikely that, even if he were somehow to find out that Robin is his own flesh and blood, he would care at all for his wellbeing. Littlefinger is only after power, and he's already used Lysa and Robin to his utmost advantage. Still, it's an interesting theory...

